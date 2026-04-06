US, Iran review 2-phase plan for 45-day ceasefire: Report

Two men inspect a destroyed building within the Grand Hosseiniyeh complex, that officials say was hit by US-Israeli airstrikes. (Photo: AP)

Iran and the United States were Monday presented with draft proposal that includes 45-day ceasefire, and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the Associated Press reported quoting two officials.

The proposal comes after both countries, along with a group of regional mediators ⁠were reported to be ​discussing the terms for ​the 45-day ceasefire ⁠that could lead ‌to a permanent end to the war, according to Axios. The report had cited ‌four US, ​Israeli ‌and regional sources with ‌knowledge ​of ​the ​talks.

The sources told Axios that the “negotiations are taking place through Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators and also through text messages sent between Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi”.

The negotiations come after US President Donald Trump warned Iran with a 48-hour deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks. Trump said his deadline is Tuesday ​evening, Wall ⁠Street Journal reported.

Iran reviews peace proposal

Iran will not reopen the strait — a crucial global oil route — in exchange for ⁠a “temporary ​ceasefire”, a senior Iranian official told ​Reuters ​on Monday.

Story continues below this ad

The official said that Tehran viewed Washington ‌as lacking the readiness for a permanent ceasefire.

The official further confirmed ⁠Iran had received Pakistan’s ⁠proposal for ‌an ​immediate ceasefire ‌and was reviewing ‌it, ​adding ​that Tehran ​does not accept being ​pressured to ⁠accept deadlines and make a ‌decision, Reuters quoted.

According to Axios, Iranian officials have made clear to the mediators that they do not want to be caught in a situation similar to Gaza or Lebanon, where there is a truce on paper while the US and Israel continue to attack again whenever they want to.

Tehran, responding to Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum, earlier dismissed the ultimatum as “unbalanced” and said it would not succumb to pressure, according to Reuters.

Will there be an end to the war?

Story continues below this ad

The Axios sources have described the chances for reaching a partial deal over the next 48 hours as “slim”.

The ceasefire deal would be two-phased deal, the report stated, with the first phase entailing an immediate 45-day ceasefire during which a permanent end to ⁠the war ‌would be negotiated.

The second ​phase would entail a comprehensive agreement on ending the war, according to the report.

The ceasefire could ‌be extended ​if ​additional ​time was required for talks, it added.

Story continues below this ad

The framework comes a day after Trump threatened to rain “hell” on Tehran if it did ‌not make a deal.

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal ​Asim Munir, has been in contact “all night long” with US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas ​Araqchi, a source aware of the proposals told Reuters on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)