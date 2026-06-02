US: 6 dead in Iowa shooting; suspect dies by suicide during confrontation, say cops

At least 6 people died in the shooting spree in Iowa (Representative image: Unsplash)

Six people lost their lives in a string of shootings at several locations in the US’s Iowa. The incidents were reported from the city of Muscatine. Investigators indicated the violence appears to have been linked to a domestic dispute. According to police, the suspected shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while officers were speaking with him.

Authorities said the killings unfolded on Monday at two homes and a local business. Describing the incident as a “series of homicides”, Muscatine police launched an extensive investigation across multiple scenes.

Speaking at a news conference, Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies expressed shock over the tragedy. “Today I simply do not have the words — this act of evil and what it has done to our community,” Kies was quoted as saying by ABC News.