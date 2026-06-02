US: 6 dead in Iowa shooting; suspect dies by suicide during confrontation, say cops

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Six people lost their lives in a string of shootings at several locations in the US’s Iowa. The incidents were reported from the city of Muscatine. Investigators indicated the violence appears to have been linked to a domestic dispute. According to police, the suspected shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while officers were speaking with him.
Authorities said the killings unfolded on Monday at two homes and a local business. Describing the incident as a “series of homicides”, Muscatine police launched an extensive investigation across multiple scenes.
Speaking at a news conference, Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies expressed shock over the tragedy. “Today I simply do not have the words — this act of evil and what it has done to our community,” Kies was quoted as saying by ABC News.
Police received a report of a shooting at around 12:12 PM local time. When emergency responders arrived at one residence, they discovered four people dead inside the home.
Investigators identified the suspect as 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland of Muscatine. Officials said he had left the residence before officers reached the scene.
Law enforcement later located McFarland on a trail near the Mississippi River. “While talking to Ryan Willis McFarland, he took his own life,” Kies said. “Officers and EMS personnel rendered aid. However, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
As detectives continued examining the case, they uncovered information suggesting there could be additional victims. Subsequent searches led officers to two more men who had died from apparent gunshot wounds. One was found at a second residence, while the other was discovered at a nearby business.
In a statement, the Muscatine Police Department said preliminary evidence suggests the shootings were connected to a domestic-related dispute. Investigators believe all of the victims were relatives of the deceased suspect.
Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities or ages of those killed.
Chief Kies said the suspect had a prior criminal record but did not provide further details. He also stated that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.
The investigation into the killings remains ongoing.
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