US at 250: How Indian Americans became one of America’s most influential communities

As the United States prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of its independence on July 4, 2026, one of the country’s most remarkable modern success stories is that of the Indian American community. Although Indian Americans make up just over 1 per cent of the US population, they have emerged as one of its most influential demographic groups, leaving an outsized impact on technology, business, medicine, academia and politics.
From leading Silicon Valley giants such as Microsoft and Google to serving in the White House, Congress and state governments, Indian Americans have become deeply woven into the fabric of modern America. Their rise reflects not only the success of an immigrant community but also the changing face of the United States over its 250-year history.
The growth of the community over the past six decades has transformed Indian Americans into one of the country’s fastest-growing and most economically successful immigrant groups.
Demographic growth and representation
About 5.2 million people in the US identified themselves as Indian, according to data published by the US Census Bureau in 2023. The Indian American community is the second-largest Asian origin population living in the US, which accounts for 21 per cent of the total Asian population in the country, a Pew Research report stated.
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1965
The Immigration and Nationality Act ends national-origin quotas, opening the door to migration from India.
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1980s–90s
Skilled migration grows, drawing engineers, doctors and academics.
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2000s
The Silicon Valley boom draws a new wave of Indian technologists and founders.
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2010s
Indian-origin executives take the helm of global tech giants.
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2020s
A first Indian-American Vice-President and Second Lady, members of Congress and Fortune 500 leaders.
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2026
The US marks 250 years of independence — with Indian Americans among its most influential communities.
Kamala Harris was the first Indian-American Vice-President (2021–2025); Usha Vance is the current Second Lady. Verify current standing before publishing.
Sources: Pew Research Center · U.S. Census Bureau / AAPI Data.
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As per the curators from the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Centre, which is a Washington-based migratory museum, the Indian American community is about the “history and contemporary experiences of Indian Americans as they have grown to be one of the more diverse and well-recognised communities in the United States,” BBC reported.
Academic excellence and economic indicators
In education and income-related factors, 77 per cent of Indians residing in America have attained a bachelor’s or advanced degree, while the median annual income of households headed by Indians was $151,200 in 2023.
In terms of personal income, the annual earnings of Indian Americans aged 16 and above were $85,300 in 2023, which is higher than among other Asians overall in America ($52,400), the Pew Research report stated.
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Their influence now extends well beyond business. As America approaches its 250th year, Indian Americans occupy some of the highest offices in public life, reflecting their growing role in shaping the country’s political landscape.
Rising influence in the political corridors
In the political corridors of Washington, the Indian American community has grown stronger and more influential, with leaders like Bobby Jindal and Nikki Haley being state governors of Louisiana and South Carolina, respectively. The community also plays a role in determining the results in several swing states (including North Carolina) during presidential elections.
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Five reasons behind the rise
1
1965 immigration reforms
The Immigration and Nationality Act ended national-origin quotas, opening the door to skilled migration.
2
High educational attainment
A large share arrive with advanced degrees; 77% hold a bachelor's or higher.
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A STEM-heavy workforce
Strong presence in engineering, medicine, IT and research.
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Entrepreneurship
From Silicon Valley startups to hospitality and small business.
5
Political participation
A growing presence in Congress, statehouses and the executive branch.
A high-level summary of commonly cited factors, not an exhaustive or ranked explanation.
Sources: Pew Research Center · U.S. Census Bureau / AAPI Data.
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One of the examples illustrating the growing influence of the Indian American community is the election of Democrat Kamal Harris as the (former) Vice President, the first woman of Indian descent elected to the US Senate. Harris, who was born in California, is the daughter of Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who emigrated to the US from Chennai in 1960.
Recent presidential milestones and historic candidacies
When JD Vance became the Vice President of the current US dispensation, it also marked the first time an Indian American, Usha Vance, stood a chance to become a vice-presidential spouse or the Second Lady.
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It is considered a major milestone for the community that has emerged as a political powerhouse in the past decade, the New York Times reported. The 2024 presidential elections were the first to have featured two Indian American candidates in Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.
Expanding representation in legislative bodies
As per the 2024 AAPI data, an organisation that collects Asian American information, there were five members in Congress and nearly 40 in state legislatures of the Indian American community, notably the highest number of any Asian origin group in the country.
Post-1965 migration patterns and tech sector prominence
Most Indians migrated to the United States after 1965, when the country passed a new immigration law that removed the restrictions that excluded Africans, Asians, and others from the US.
The Indian population in America has grown exponentially in the past few decades, owing to the booming technology sector and demand for software engineers, among others, which has attracted India’s brightest minds, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
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A growing force in American politics
“Indian Americans are a growing force in American politics,” said Karthick Ramakrishnan, founder of AAPI Data, NYT reported.
The journey from a relatively small immigrant community after the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act to one of the country’s most influential demographic groups underscores how immigration, education and entrepreneurship have transformed the United States over the past half-century. It is a story that has become inseparable from America’s own evolution as it enters its next 250 years.