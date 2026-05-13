Indians among 10,000 foreign students flagged by US ICE in ‘OPT visa misuse’ probe

ICE said the OPT component of the student visa programme has "become a magnet for fraud" and has been the subject of many investigations by the Department of Homeland Security. (AI-generated image)

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has identified 10,000 foreign students, including several Indians, who it says are claiming to work for highly suspicious employers by allegedly exploiting the Optional Practical Training (OPT) provision of their student visas in an alleged fraud, reported news agency PTI.

OPT enables international students in the US on F-1 visas to work for 12 months after completing their studies, with some STEM graduates eligible for an extension of up to 24 months. The programme also serves as a route for students to move to employer-sponsored H-1B visas.

OPT has ‘become a magnet for fraud’

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said the OPT component of the student visa programme has “become a magnet for fraud” and has been the subject of numerous investigations by the Department of Homeland Security.