US heatwave: 120 million under alert ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

US heatwave intensifies this week as nearly 120 million people face extreme heat warnings, with temperatures nearing 46°C across parts of the Midwest and East Coast.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 1, 2026 06:25 PM IST
us heatwaveA man walks along the railing of a bridge before diving in the Limmat river during a heatwave in Zurich, Switzerland. (AP Photo)
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As Europe is reeling from scorching heat, the United States is set to witness a severe and prolonged heatwave this week that will soar temperatures and reportedly usher in sweltering daytime heat, high humidity, and suffocating overnight temperatures.

Extreme heat alerts for a historic holiday weekend

According to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Tuesday announcement, nearly 120 million people are under an extreme heat warning as Americans head into the Fourth of July weekend to celebrate the 250th anniversary of independence, the BBC reported.

The NWS further said temperatures would range between 32 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius with high humidity, adding that the heat could push the maximum temperatures to around 46 degrees Celsius, Euro News reported.

Heat dome trajectory across Midwest and East Coast

According to NWS predictions, the extreme temperatures in the US would be caused by a heat dome, and the hot spell is likely to peak in the Midwest and Mississippi Valley from Tuesday to Thursday.

us heatwave A cyclist rides in front of a police water cannon hose spraying a cooling mist over passersby in Heroes’ Square during a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary. (AP)

The scorching temperatures will then affect the Ohio Valley and East Coast on Thursday, further moving into the holiday weekend.

NYC’s Zohran Mamdani’s plan and public cooling centers

Ahead of the heatwave onset, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani set up a heat emergency plan with hundreds of cooling centres to be opened across NYC from Wednesday onwards, BBC reported.

Detroit, Michigan have already opened around a dozen recreation centres with ACs for residents to cool down.

Weather forecasters issue critical safety warnings

The NWS on Tuesday said, “This stretch of upcoming record-breaking heat from the Midwest to the East Coast will be particularly dangerous.”

The weather forecaster added, “This is due not only to the soaring daytime highs, but also the days-long duration of heat, and even morning lows that will be record warm – depriving areas of nighttime relief.”

The cumulative and invisible dangers of prolonged exposure

Such prolonged heatwaves are among America’s most deadly events as “impacts are less visible and build over time,” the NWS added.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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