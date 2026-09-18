‘Fake jobs, sham employers’: Why US Labor watchdog’s warning matters to Indians

US Labor Department inspector general Anthony D’Esposito has warned employers against using fake jobs, sham employers and wage kickbacks to exploit the US employment-visa system, as Washington steps up a nationwide investigation into alleged H-1B and PERM fraud.

The development is particularly significant for Indian professionals — people born in India accounted for 71 per cent of approved H-1B petitions in fiscal 2024, according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services data.

“A visa is not a license to cheat American workers,” D’Esposito wrote on X on September 17, listing “fake jobs”, “sham employers” and “wage kickbacks”. He said businesses whose models depend on “gaming our immigration system” should expect investigations.