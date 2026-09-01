US green card backlog: Indian EB-2 wait could stretch to 179 years

Close to 140,000 green cards are available annually, and the limit was set by the US Congress in 1990. (File Photo)

An Indian professional applying for an employment-based green card (permanent residence) in the United States this year may have to wait for an estimated 179 years due to a massive immigration backlog, according to an analysis by a US-based think tank.

The report stated that Indian professionals are projected to face the longest delays due to visa backlogs and statutory limits imposed on the number of green cards issued each year.

Nearly 1 million Indians stuck in green card backlog

The analysis, published by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), highlights that nearly 1 million people from India are stuck in the employment-based immigration backlog, which makes up 79 per cent of the total green card stockpile as of December 2025.