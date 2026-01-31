US government heads toward shutdown as time runs short to approve spending deal

The US Capitol is photographed Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

The US government was headed toward a partial shutdown on Friday, as Congress appeared unlikely to approve a deal that would keep a wide swath of operations funded past a midnight deadline. After hours of delay, the ‍US ⁠Senate was moving quickly toward a final vote on Friday afternoon.

But the House of Representatives is out of town and not expected to take up the measure until Monday at the earliest. That means a shutdown is likely, but it could be ​brief. Lawmakers from both parties have been working ‌to ensure a debate over immigration enforcement does not disrupt other government operations.