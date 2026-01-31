Bajaj
US government heads toward shutdown as time runs short to approve spending deal

By: Reuters
2 min readJan 31, 2026 10:52 AM IST First published on: Jan 31, 2026 at 07:07 AM IST
US Government ShutdownThe US Capitol is photographed Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

The US government was headed toward a partial shutdown on Friday, as Congress appeared unlikely to approve a deal that would keep a wide swath of operations funded past a midnight deadline. After hours of delay, the ‍US ⁠Senate was moving quickly toward a final vote on Friday afternoon.

But the House of Representatives is out of town and not expected to take up the measure until Monday at the earliest. That means a shutdown is likely, but it could be ​brief. Lawmakers from both parties have been working ‌to ensure a debate over immigration enforcement does not disrupt other government operations.

This is a marked contrast from last fall, ​when Republicans and Democrats dug into their positions in a dispute over healthcare, prompting a shutdown that lasted a record 43 days and cost the US economy an estimated $11 billion.

The deal would separate funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from the broader funding package, allowing lawmakers to approve spending for agencies like the Pentagon and the Department of Labor while they ‌consider new restrictions on federal immigration agents.

Senate Democrats, angered by the shooting of a second US citizen by immigration agents in Minneapolis last ‌weekend, had threatened to hold up the funding package in an effort to force Trump to rein in DHS, which oversees ‌federal immigration enforcement.

Democrats want to end roving patrols, require agents to wear body cameras and prohibit them from wearing face masks. They also want ‌to require immigration ‍agents to get ⁠a search ​warrant from a judge, rather than from their own officials. Republicans say they are open to some of those ideas.

DHS ⁠funding would be extended for two weeks, giving negotiators ⁠time to reach an agreement on immigration tactics. The shooting death of nurse Alex Pretti by federal agents on Saturday spurred widespread public outrage, prompting the Trump administration to de-escalate ‌operations in the region.

Pretti’s death was the second this month of a US citizen with no criminal record involving ‌immigration law enforcement agents. 

