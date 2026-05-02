US withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany after Merz says US ‘humiliated’ by Iran

The United States will withdraw about 5,000 troops from Germany over the next six to 12 months, the Pentagon has said, following tensions between President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the war with Iran.

The planned reduction amounts to roughly 14 per cent of the around 36,000 US service members currently stationed in Germany.

Why the US is pulling troops

According to the Pentagon, the move comes after a review of its military presence in Europe. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the decision “follows a thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theatre requirements and conditions on the ground,” as quoted by AP.

The announcement follows public criticism from Merz, who said Washington was being “humiliated” by Iran and questioned its strategy in the conflict.

Also read Germany’s Merz says relations with Trump are good despite spat over Iran

Trump’s long-standing stance

Trump has for years pushed to reduce US troop levels in Europe and has criticised NATO allies for not contributing enough to security efforts.

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Earlier this week, he raised the possibility of pulling troops from Germany and later repeated his criticism of the German leadership on social media, urging Berlin to focus more on issues closer to home.

He did not respond to reporters’ questions about the withdrawal on Friday. During his first term, Trump had proposed withdrawing about 9,500 troops from Germany, but the plan was halted after Joe Biden took office in 2021.

Role of US troops in Germany

Germany hosts key US military facilities, including major command headquarters and air bases that support operations in Europe and beyond.

Security analyst Nico Lange told AP earlier that US forces in Germany largely serve American strategic interests, including “the projection of American power globally,” rather than Germany’s direct defence.

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Wider NATO concerns

The move comes as US allies in NATO prepare for a possible reduction in American military support in Europe.

Between 80,000 and 100,000 US personnel are typically stationed across the continent, including troops deployed after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

European allies have expected that some of these forces could be withdrawn as Washington reassesses its military commitments.