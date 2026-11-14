US aviation regulator says flights can resume

The US Federal Aviation Administration has said flight departures can now resume after it lifted a nationwide ground stop due to a communications problems, reported news agency AP.

Written by: Express Web Desk
1 min readNov 14, 2026 07:12 AM IST
This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has said flight departures can now resume after it lifted a nationwide ground stop due to a communications problems, reported news agency AP.

All flights in the US had been grounded for several hours and hundreds of airplanes were diverted due to “extraordinary circumstances” caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centres.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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