US fires on 2 Iran-flagged tankers; Rubio says US expects response on peace deal today

US Central Command (CENTCOM) enforced blockade measures against two Iranian-flagged unladen oil tankers attempting to pull into an Iranian port. (Photo: X/@CENTCOM)

US forces fired on two Iran-flagged oil tankers to stop them from docking at an Iranian port Friday in violation of the American blockade in the area, according to US Central Command.

A US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet “disabled both tankers after firing precision munitions into their smokestacks, preventing the non-compliant ships from entering Iran,” the military said in a statement.

The statement named the “unladen oil tankers” as the M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda.

The US has been blockading Iranian ports since the two countries failed to reach a peace agreement in Islamabad, Pakistan, in early April. Iran in return has enforced a de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, charging non-allied boats to pass through the vital waterway.

Both of the crude oil tankers turned off their Automatic Information System transponders weeks ago and were operating covertly. The Sevda was last located in the Malacca Strait – a known Iranian fuel smuggling route – 27 days ago, and the Sea Star III was in the same area more than a month ago.

In its statement, CENTCOM said a US fighter jet disabled another Iranian-flagged oil tanker, M/T Hasna, trying to sail into an Iranian port Wednesday, firing several rounds into its rudder.

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The military says it has intercepted more than 50 vessels “to ensure compliance.”

Strikes carried out by US jet

The US military said the operation was carried out by a fighter aircraft targeting the two vessels as they moved towards Iranian ports.

The strikes took place near the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, where the US has been enforcing restrictions on vessels linked to Iran.

Also read Oil prices rise after US and Iran exchange fire in Hormuz

CENTCOM also released a video of the operation.

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Iran condemns action

Iran criticised the strikes and accused the US of undermining diplomatic efforts. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: “Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US opts for a reckless military adventure.”

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei warned against “adventurism and roguish behaviour” following the incident.

He said such actions reflected “reckless miscalculation” and added that “statements no longer hold any sway over reality”.

Talks continue despite tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was expecting a response from Tehran on a proposal aimed at ending the conflict.

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“We’ll see what the response entails. The hope is it’s something that can put us into a serious process of negotiation,” Rubio said.

The strikes came amid continued tensions in the region, with both sides exchanging warnings while diplomatic efforts remain under way.