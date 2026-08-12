Indian-born US citizen faces citizenship revocation over alleged false identity

The US Attorney’s Office for the Kansas District has filed a denaturalisation case against an Indian-origin man who allegedly became an American citizen under a false identity and has been accused of concealing his immigration history.
US seeks to revoke citizenship
According to an update provided by the Kansas attorney office, the US administration filed a civil action against Harinder Singh, aka Harinder Singh Sanghera, aka Rushpal Singh, of Olathe, to cancel his naturalised US citizenship.
Authorities have also accused Harinder of procuring his naturalisation unlawfully, and that the Indian born man “misrepresented and concealed material facts in applying to naturalise.”
What US law says about denaturalisation
Describing the Immigration and Nationality Act, the attorney general’s office said, “a naturalized US citizen’s citizenship may be revoked, and certificate of naturalisation cancelled, if the naturalisation was illegally procured or procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation.”
Authorities first encountered him in 1991
According to the complaint, the US authorities first encountered the accused at JFK International Airport in 1991, where he identified himself as Rushpal Singh.
Following the incident in 1995, an immigration judge ordered Rushpal to be deported, and the verdict was later upheld by the Board of Immigration Appeals. The complaint adds that the “government has no record that Singh ever left the US pursuant to his exclusion and deportation order.”
Alleged identity change in 1996
A year after that, the complaint alleges that the accused filed an application with the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) in June 1996 under the name Harinder Singh.
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He is also accused of changing his date of birth, date of entry into the US, and the factual basis for his claim, the statement added.
He later became a US citizen
The INS approved Singh’s application in October 2000, and he received permanent lawful resident status under the identity Harinder Singh. Subsequently, eight years later, Harinder naturalised as a US citizen under the same identity and immigration history.
But according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas, “he did not disclose his prior immigration history under a different name.”
US seeks cancellation of naturalisation
“The US government brings this civil action to revoke and set aside the order admitting the defendant’s citizenship and to cancel his certificate of naturalisation,” the attorney’s office said in the statement.
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