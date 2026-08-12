Indian-born US citizen faces citizenship revocation over alleged false identity

According to the complaint, the US authorities first encountered the accused at JFK International Airport in 1991, where he identified himself as Rushpal Singh. (AI Generated image)

The US Attorney’s Office for the Kansas District has filed a denaturalisation case against an Indian-origin man who allegedly became an American citizen under a false identity and has been accused of concealing his immigration history.

US seeks to revoke citizenship

According to an update provided by the Kansas attorney office, the US administration filed a civil action against Harinder Singh, aka Harinder Singh Sanghera, aka Rushpal Singh, of Olathe, to cancel his naturalised US citizenship.

Authorities have also accused Harinder of procuring his naturalisation unlawfully, and that the Indian born man “misrepresented and concealed material facts in applying to naturalise.”

What US law says about denaturalisation

Describing the Immigration and Nationality Act, the attorney general’s office said, “a naturalized US citizen’s citizenship may be revoked, and certificate of naturalisation cancelled, if the naturalisation was illegally procured or procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation.”