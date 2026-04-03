US fighter pilot ejected from aircraft in Iran, people urged to ‘shoot on sight’: Report

A US fighter jet was shot down over southwestern Iran on Friday, with search-and-rescue operations underway for the crew, according to multiple media reports citing officials.

A local Iranian state television channel first claimed that a US fighter pilot had ejected from an aircraft over southwestern Iran, the Associated Press reported. Shortly afterwards, a US official confirmed to Reuters that a fighter jet had been downed and that a search-and-rescue mission had been launched for any survivors.

One of the American aircrew members has been rescued alive, the Times of Israel reported, quoting an Israeli official. Efforts are ongoing to locate the second crew member.

The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not provide further details. The Pentagon and US Central Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the Associated Press, the Iranian state TV anchor urged civilians to capture the pilot or pilots. “If you capture the enemy pilot or pilots alive and hand them over to the police, you will receive a precious prize,” the anchor announced.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB urged people in Iran to capture US pilot or pilots and hand them over alive to military forces in exchange for a reward, following unconfirmed reports of a US fighter jet crash in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province. pic.twitter.com/wzn6024lOI — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) April 3, 2026

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB also reportedly urged people to capture US pilots and hand them over to military forces in exchange for a reward, following unconfirmed reports of a US fighter jet crash in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.

An on-screen crawl on Iranian television separately urged the public to “shoot them if you see them,” referring to social media footage circulating of what appeared to be US aircraft in the area. No further details were provided.

Who was looking for this? Turns out the ‘invisible’ seat wasn’t so invisible after all. Of course, for security reasons, the fate of the pilot can’t be revealed… but isn’t it obvious?#F35#IRAN#War https://t.co/bEW5qqCyip pic.twitter.com/TLpefhxLbv — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 3, 2026

Iranian media also reported that helicopters and a C-130 aircraft were spotted in the area, suggesting a possible search-and-rescue operation, though this could not be independently confirmed.

Story continues below this ad

This was the first time since the start of the ongoing conflict that a US fighter jet has been downed by enemy fire, Axios reported.

Conflicting instructions broadcast to public

The television channel in Iran’s Kohkilouyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province initially urged viewers who see Americans to “shoot them as soon as you see them.” Later, the message changed, citing a police statement asking the public to hand over any downed American pilots alive to security agencies to “receive a precious prize.”

The anchor also called on residents to cooperate with authorities in locating the pilots. The province lies about 500 kilometres southwest of Tehran, with Yasuj as its capital, and is largely rural and mountainous, with a population of around 600,000. Iranian media also aired footage showing metal debris in a pickup truck and shared images of what appeared to be American aircraft flying over the area.

Explosion reported in Tehran

Around the same time Friday afternoon, a major explosion from an airstrike struck Iran’s capital, Tehran. It was not immediately clear what had been hit. Earlier in the day, Iranian missiles reportedly set a refinery ablaze and damaged a desalination plant in Kuwait.

Story continues below this ad

UAE missile debris injures 12 people

Shrapnel from a missile interception in Abu Dhabi’s Ajban area injured at least 12 people, officials said. Seven of those hurt were from Nepal, and five were Indian nationals. Churches in the UAE also announced closure for Easter Sunday following government orders amid the ongoing conflict.

Israel plans new positions in Lebanon

Israel’s military said it would establish new defensive lines inside Lebanon to prevent direct fire on northern communities. Army spokesman Nadav Shoshani said Israel aims to control areas posing an “imminent threat” and claimed that at least 1,000 Hezbollah militants have been killed since the operation began.

French-linked ship passes Strait of Hormuz

The CMA CGM Kribi, sailing under a Malta flag and operated by French shipping giant CMA CGM, became possibly the first France-linked vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since Iran effectively closed it. Data from MarineTraffic showed the ship departing waters off Dubai and arriving near Muscat, Oman.

Traffic through the strait has dropped by about 90% since the conflict began, with roughly 150 vessels transiting since March 1, mostly linked to Iran, China, India and Pakistan.

Story continues below this ad

Civilian casualties concentrated near military sites

Civilian casualties in Iran have largely occurred near government-linked or military sites rather than indiscriminate urban bombardment, according to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED). Iran reported at least 1,973 deaths since the start of the war. The deadliest attack occurred on Feb. 28 near a Revolutionary Guard base, killing over 160 civilians, most of them children.

Kuwait refinery and desalination plant hit

Iranian drones struck Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, sparking fires. Kuwait also reported damage to a desalination plant, a critical infrastructure source, as around 90% of its drinking water comes from desalination.

Amnesty alleges child recruitment in Iran

Amnesty International warned Iran over reports that children as young as 12 were being recruited into the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij force. The organisation said deploying child soldiers at checkpoints and patrols puts them at serious risk of death or injury.

(With inputs from AP)