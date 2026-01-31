Bajaj
US federal judge declines to halt Donald Trump’s Minnesota ICE surge

According to the Trump administration, the operation was aimed at enforcing federal immigration laws.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJan 31, 2026 11:14 PM IST First published on: Jan 31, 2026 at 11:14 PM IST
US federal judge declines to halt Donald Trump's Minnesota ICE surgeA Hennepin County sheriff officer looks on during a protest outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)

A Minnesota federal judge on Saturday declined to order a halt to President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement crackdown in Minneapolis. US District Judge Kate Menendez made the ruling in a lawsuit filed by state officials accusing federal agents of widespread civil rights abuses.

The lawsuit by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office sought to block or rein in a US Department of Homeland Security operation that sent ‍thousands of immigration agents to Minneapolis and St. Paul, sparking weeks of protests and leading to the killings of two US citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, by federal agents.

People gather during a protest Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The lawsuit accused federal agents of racially ​profiling citizens, unlawfully detaining lawful residents for hours, and stoking fear with heavy-handed tactics. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also accused the Trump administration of targeting Minnesota out of animus for its Democratic political leanings.

Menendez noted the federal appeals court recently stayed a much narrower injunction curtailing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactics in ​Minnesota. “If that injunction went too far, then the one ‌at issue here, halting the entire operation, certainly would,” she wrote.

According to the Trump administration, the operation was aimed at enforcing federal immigration laws pursuant to the Republican president’s policies. Some administration officials said the surge would end if Minnesota acquiesced to certain demands, including ending ‌legal protections for people living in the US without legal authorisation.

also read ‘Pull violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota now’: Tim Walz after fatal shooting in Minneapolis

Trump has deployed federal law enforcement officers into several cities and states largely governed by Democrats, including Los Angeles, Chicago, ‌Washington, DC., and Portland, Oregon. He said his actions were necessary to enforce immigration laws and control crime, but Democrats accused Trump of ‌abusing his powers as the top federal law enforcer.

The deployment of federal agents in Minneapolis and St. Paul took a deadly turn on January 7, when Good, a 37-year-old woman, was ‌shot in her car by a federal immigration agent.

Even as anger continued over the killing of Good, federal agents fatally shot Pretti, an ICU nurse, on January 24.

In both incidents, the Trump administration defended the agents, saying ‌they had acted in self-defense. ‍But videos of the ​events cast doubt on those narratives and fueled calls for the agents to be criminally prosecuted. Federal authorities refused to cooperate with local law enforcement investigations of the killings.

On Friday, Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department has opened a federal civil rights probe into the fatal shooting of Pretti.

“We’re looking at everything that would shed light on what happened that day and in the days and weeks leading up to what happened,” Blanche said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

