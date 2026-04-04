US jets down, one airman missing: How US aircraft have been hit in the Iran war

The United States has not officially confirmed Iran’s claim that it shot down American warplanes, but US officials say two aircraft incidents have taken place and search and rescue missions are under way. This was among several aircraft the US has recently lost in the Iran war.

Officials told the Associated Press (AP) that an F-15E Strike Eagle went down over Iran on Friday. One crew member has been rescued, while the second remains missing.

A second aircraft, an A-10 Warthog attack plane, also crashed around the same time in the Persian Gulf region. According to US officials cited by The New York Times, the plane went down near the Strait of Hormuz and the lone pilot was safely rescued. Officials have not confirmed what caused the crash.

Search operations under way

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least two search operations are in progress.

One is focused on the missing crew member from the F-15E that went down in southwestern Iran. The other relates to the A-10 Warthog incident near the Strait of Hormuz, where the pilot has already been recovered.

US Air Force airman pushes a cart past an F-15E. (Photo: AP)

During the rescue mission, US Black Hawk helicopters came under fire from Iranian air defence systems but were able to continue their operation, officials said.

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How many aircraft has the US lost since February 28?

Since the war began on February 28, 2026, aircraft of the United States have reportedly been hit on multiple occasions, though Friday’s events mark the first confirmed loss of manned combat jets to enemy fire. An F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iran, with one crew member rescued and another still missing, while an A-10 Warthog crashed in the Persian Gulf region and its pilot was safely recovered, according to US officials.

Earlier in the conflict, the US had also lost at least 16 MQ-9 Reaper drones over Iran and three F-15 jets in a friendly fire incident in Kuwait, with no casualties reported, according to CBS News.

Officials say the latest incidents are significant because, until now, no piloted US aircraft had been downed by enemy fire despite weeks of intense air operations.

The White House said US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incidents. He has not yet commented publicly on the rescue efforts.

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‘Rare losses’

The incidents mark the first time in more than 20 years that US military aircraft have been hit by enemy fire.

Retired Air Force Brigadier General Houston Cantwell said such losses have been rare because US forces have largely faced opponents with limited air defence systems.

“The fact that this hasn’t happened until now is an absolute miracle,” Cantwell told AP. “We’re flying combat missions here, they are being shot at every day.”

Experts cited by AP say a shoulder-fired missile may have been used.

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Behnam Ben Taleblu said, “A disabled air defence system is not a destroyed air defence system,” suggesting Iran retains some capability.

Mark Cancian added that even limited losses can carry weight at home.

“A large part of the country doesn’t support the war… to them, any loss is unacceptable,” he said.

US Central Command has said, that American forces have flown more than 13,000 missions and struck over 12,000 targets since the conflict began.

(With inputs from agencies)