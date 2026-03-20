US F-35 aircraft makes emergency landing after a combat mission over Iran

US F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at US air base in the Middle East. (File Photo)

A US F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at an American air base in the Middle East after it was hit by what is believed to be Iranian fire on Thursday, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command said the aircraft was on a combat mission over Iran when the incident happened. “The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” the spokesperson said, adding that the case is under investigation.

What is the F-35?

The F-35 is a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet used by the United States and its allies. It is designed to avoid radar detection, carry out precision strikes and gather intelligence during combat missions. The aircraft costs more than $100 million and is among the most advanced jets in service.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had “struck and seriously damaged” a US aircraft during the mission, adding that there was a “high possibility” it may have crashed.

Iranian media also released a video which it said showed the jet being hit mid-air, with visible flashes and smoke. However, the footage has not been independently verified, and there is no confirmation from US officials that the aircraft was struck in the way claimed.

There have been past instances of misleading or unverified visuals circulating during the conflict, including clips later found to be unrelated or simulated.

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If confirmed, this would be the first known instance of Iran hitting a US aircraft since the war began in late February. Both the United States and Israel are using F-35 jets in the conflict.

The US has lost other aircraft during the conflict, though not due to enemy fire. According to CNN, three US F-15 jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences, with all crew members ejecting safely.

Separately, a KC-135 refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq last week, killing all six crew on board. The US military said that crash was not caused by hostile fire.

The incident comes as the war enters its third week. Senior US officials have said the campaign against Iran is progressing. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States is “winning decisively” and that Iran’s air defences have been “flattened”.