Loud blast heard near US embassy in Oslo, Norway, police say

Smoke was seen ‌rising from ​the ​area ​around the embassy compound, eyewitnesses told ​Norwegian daily Verdens Gang.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 8, 2026 12:22 PM IST First published on: Mar 8, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST
NorwayA loud blast was heard near the US embassy ⁠in ​western Oslo early on Sunday. (Screengrab/X/@EricLDaugh)

A loud blast was heard near the Embassy of the United States in Oslo early on Sunday, prompting a large police response, investigators said.

Authorities said the cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. local time, according to a statement from the Oslo Police District. Officers were dispatched to the area and began examining the site as part of an investigation into what triggered the blast.

“The police are in a dialogue with the embassy and there are no reports of any injured persons,” the police said in the statement. Officials added that the situation was being assessed and that investigators were working to determine the source of the explosion.

Witnesses in the area said smoke could be seen rising from near the embassy compound. Some residents reported hearing the sound of the blast across parts of the neighbourhood, Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang reported, citied by the Reuters.

Police said the area around the embassy was secured as emergency personnel responded to the scene. Authorities did not immediately provide further details on possible damage to nearby buildings or infrastructure.

The United States Embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours. Police said updates would be provided as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Express Global Desk

