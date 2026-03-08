Loud blast heard near US embassy in Oslo, Norway, police say

A loud blast was heard near the US embassy ⁠in ​western Oslo early on Sunday. (Screengrab/X/@EricLDaugh)

A loud blast was heard near the Embassy of the United States in Oslo early on Sunday, prompting a large police response, investigators said.

Authorities said the cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. local time, according to a statement from the Oslo Police District. Officers were dispatched to the area and began examining the site as part of an investigation into what triggered the blast.