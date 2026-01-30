US issues urgent ‘political violence’ warning for Bangladesh ahead of high-stakes February 12 polls

The US Embassy in Bangladesh has issued a security alert, warning citizens of “political violence” in the upcoming general elections and national referendum in the South Asian country.
The advisory, released on January 30, states that political violence or extremist attacks may potentially target rallies, polling stations, and religious sites like mosques, churches, and temples and that US citizens should “exercise caution” near large gatherings.
It also asks citizens to keep a low profile, stay alert, carry a charged mobile phone, review their personal security plans and plan for alternative travel routes in case of an emergency.
“Remember that demonstrations or rallies intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence,” reads the security alert on the US embassy website.
Ahead of elections, the Bangladesh government has imposed restrictions on motorcycles on February 10, with all modes of transport restricted on February 11 and February 12. On these days, the US embassy in Dhaka will also have limited onsite services.
Alongside the general elections, the interim government of Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, sought a “yes” vote for his administration’s reform package, which will also be held on February 12. The interim administration has been struggling with rising discontent and delays over promised reforms.
After the Sheikh Hasina-led government was overthrown in mass protests last year, this will be the first time Bangladesh will hold general elections. The last elections in the country took place in 2024, when Hasina took power as the Prime Minister for the fourth consecutive time.