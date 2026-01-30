US issues urgent ‘political violence’ warning for Bangladesh ahead of high-stakes February 12 polls

Washington has warned of potential unrest in Bangladesh during upcoming polls and advised citizens to avoid large gatherings. (File photo)

The US Embassy in Bangladesh has issued a security alert, warning citizens of “political violence” in the upcoming general elections and national referendum in the South Asian country.

The advisory, released on January 30, states that political violence or extremist attacks may potentially target rallies, polling stations, and religious sites like mosques, churches, and temples and that US citizens should “exercise caution” near large gatherings.