US issues urgent ‘political violence’ warning for Bangladesh ahead of high-stakes February 12 polls

This will be the first general elections in Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina's ouster last year.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJan 30, 2026 08:01 PM IST First published on: Jan 30, 2026 at 07:12 PM IST
Washington has warned of potential unrest in Bangladesh during upcoming polls and advised citizens to avoid large gatherings.Washington has warned of potential unrest in Bangladesh during upcoming polls and advised citizens to avoid large gatherings. (File photo)

The US Embassy in Bangladesh has issued a security alert, warning citizens of “political violence” in the upcoming general elections and national referendum in the South Asian country.

The advisory, released on January 30, states that political violence or extremist attacks may potentially target rallies, polling stations, and religious sites like mosques, churches, and temples and that US citizens should “exercise caution” near large gatherings.

It also asks citizens to keep a low profile, stay alert, carry a charged mobile phone, review their personal security plans and plan for alternative travel routes in case of an emergency.

“Remember that demonstrations or rallies intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence,” reads the security alert on the US embassy website.

Ahead of elections, the Bangladesh government has imposed restrictions on motorcycles on February 10, with all modes of transport restricted on February 11 and February 12. On these days, the US embassy in Dhaka will also have limited onsite services.

Alongside the general elections, the interim government of Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, sought a “yes” vote for his administration’s reform package, which will also be held on February 12. The interim administration has been struggling with rising discontent and delays over promised reforms.

After the Sheikh Hasina-led government was overthrown in mass protests last year, this will be the first time Bangladesh will hold general elections. The last elections in the country took place in 2024, when Hasina took power as the Prime Minister for the fourth consecutive time.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

