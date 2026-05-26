H-1B lifeline: Inside the US U-turn that spares high-skilled workers from green card deportation

The change led to concern among foreign workers, especially Indians in the technology sector.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 26, 2026 07:45 AM IST First published on: May 26, 2026 at 07:41 AM IST
H-1B VisaThe United States has clarified that not all H-1B visa holders will have to leave the country while applying for a green card. (File Phot)

The United States has clarified that not all H-1B visa holders must leave the country when applying for a green card.

The clarification came after confusion over a policy memo that suggested foreign workers would need to return to their home countries to apply for permanent residency.

A spokesperson for US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Zach Kahler, said many applicants may still stay.

“People who present applications that provide an economic benefit or otherwise are in the national interest will likely be able to continue on their current path,” he told Newsweek.

He added that others “may be asked to apply abroad depending on individualised circumstances”.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier guidance caused concern

The earlier policy statement had indicated a stricter approach. Kahler had said at the time: “From now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances.”

Also read A sweeping new H-1B Bill has raised alarm. What does it mean for Indian students and working professionals?

This marked a shift from long-standing practice, where many temporary visa holders could apply for permanent residency from within the US through the “adjustment of status” process.

The change led to concern among foreign workers, especially Indians in the technology sector.

Indians among most affected

Indian professionals form the largest group of H-1B visa holders in the United States. Many work in sectors such as technology, healthcare, engineering and finance. For years, they have relied on the system that allowed them to live and work in the US while waiting for green cards.

Story continues below this ad

Official data shows Indians accounted for a large share of approved H-1B petitions in recent years.

“Provide proof, stay in US”

The latest clarification suggests that workers who can show their role benefits the US economy or serves the national interest may not need to leave. This has eased some of the concerns among applicants.

However, there is still uncertainty over how these conditions will be applied and who will qualify.

Risk of disruption remains

Immigration experts have warned that forcing workers to leave the US during the process could disrupt jobs and families.

Story continues below this ad
Also read ‘I don’t think in months anymore… just counting the days’: H-1B anxiety grips Indian tech workers

Applicants could face delays in visa appointments abroad, which may keep them out of the US for long periods. There are also concerns among workers facing layoffs, as visa rules require them to find a new job within a limited time or leave the country.

Debate among Indian professionals

The issue has also sparked debate among Indian professionals. Business leader Sridhar Vembu urged Indians in the US to consider returning home, saying: “Please come home… self-respect should dictate your course.”

His remarks drew mixed reactions, with many pointing out the difficulty of leaving established careers and lives in the US.

While the clarification offers relief, the broader direction of US immigration policy remains stricter.

Story continues below this ad

Authorities have indicated that some applicants will still be required to apply from abroad, depending on their case. As a result, many H-1B visa holders continue to watch the situation closely as more details emerge.

(With input from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 26: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments