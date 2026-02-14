US Department of Homeland Security shutdown begins: What services will be affected

The Department of Homeland Security shut down at 12:01 a.m. Saturday after Congress failed to pass a funding bill. Here’s how it affects TSA, FEMA, ICE, and border operations.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 09:42 PM IST
dhs, department of homeland security, FEMAThe funding lapse followed stalled negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over immigration enforcement policies. (Reuters file photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Department of Homeland Security officially shut down at 12:01 am on Saturday after Congress failed to pass a funding bill before a temporary stopgap measure expired.

The funding lapse followed stalled negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over immigration enforcement policies.

According to DHS guidelines, during a lapse in appropriations, the department “may only continue ‘exempt’ activities such as law enforcement and maritime protection.”

Why the Funding Bill failed

Democrats sought several immigration-related reforms in exchange for supporting the funding measure. These included:

  • A “masks off, body cameras on” requirement for federal immigration officers
  • New use-of-force standards
  • Better identification of DHS personnel
  • Judicial warrants before entering private property

The push came after the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by immigration officers in Minneapolis last month.

Lawmakers also proposed ending detentions without verifying U.S. citizenship and restricting searches based on race, language, accent, or occupation. However, no bipartisan agreement was reached with the GOP.

Most DHS employees will continue working — without pay

Despite the shutdown, the majority of DHS personnel will remain on duty.

Story continues below this ad

Under the department’s September 2025 funding lapse plan, approximately 249,065 of its 271,927 employees — nearly 92% of the workforce — are classified as “exempt.” They are required to work without pay during the shutdown but will receive backpay once funding resumes.

Employees considered “necessary for safety of human life or protection of property” must continue working. Additionally, those deemed essential to “the discharge of the president’s constitutional duties and powers” remain on duty.

However, staffing levels may decline if the shutdown extends, as some workers may take leave or stop reporting due to missed paychecks.

How air travel could be affected

Air traffic controllers will not be impacted because they fall under the Department of Transportation’s already-approved budget.

Story continues below this ad

However, the Transportation Security Administration operates under DHS. TSA officers will continue screening passengers but without pay.

Must Read | US military strikes another alleged drug boat in Caribbean, killing 3

If the shutdown continues, airport travellers could experience longer security lines due to staffing challenges.

Immigration enforcement will continue

The shutdown is not expected to disrupt immigration enforcement operations.

This is largely due to funding from last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which provided $165 billion in total support, including:

Story continues below this ad
  • $75 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
  • $65 billion for Customs and Border Protection

The failed DHS funding measure in Congress would have allocated $64 billion in discretionary funding for the fiscal year, including $10 billion for ICE.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought instructed DHS to “execute plans for an orderly shutdown” in a Friday evening letter, adding that the administration will “continue to seek good-faith, bipartisan solutions.”

He also stated that “immigration enforcement and border security operations have ample funding.”

What happens to Secret Service and counterterrorism?

Protective operations of the United States Secret Service — including security for the president and vice president — will continue uninterrupted.

Story continues below this ad

Similarly, counterterrorism surveillance and intelligence gathering are not expected to face disruptions.

Coast Guard and disaster response

The United States Coast Guard — the only military branch within DHS — will continue critical operations such as search and rescue. However, training exercises may be suspended.

Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will continue active disaster deployments.

However, Gregg Phillips, associate FEMA director, testified before Congress that a prolonged shutdown “would severely disrupt FEMA’s ability to reimburse states for disaster relief costs and to support our recovery from disasters.”

Story continues below this ad

According to previous DHS guidelines, FEMA employs just under 25,000 people, with roughly 21,000 classified as exempt during a shutdown.

How large is the impact?

DHS accounts for approximately 13% of the federal civilian workforce, according to DHS and Office of Personnel Management data.

Although essential services remain active, the broader consequences will become more visible if the shutdown extends beyond the Presidents Day holiday weekend.

For now, core law enforcement, maritime protection, border security, and national security operations remain operational — but administrative functions and reimbursements face disruption.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The declaration sets a number of voluntary frameworks and platforms that countries have said they will participate in, to share AI resources, use cases, and expertise, among other things
Delhi declaration: Focus on democratising AI, US & China among 88 signatories
Bangladesh is among the 38 countries that have been added to a list requiring bond payment for US visa. (File image)
Over a month after 'technical pause', Bangladesh set to resume full visa operations
Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover on going viral with his acts on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I only know about viral that I get twice a year'
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump
How will Trump's new 10% tariffs work and what's next for the world?
Anupam Kher
'Mai poori zindagi us jagah kiraye par..,': When Anupam Kher shared story behind buying a home for his mother in Shimla; psychiatrist weighs in
Salesforce
‘SaaS is dead’ is counterfactual, ask us again in 10 years: Salesforce execs amid AI Summit 2026
Advertisement
Must Read
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan new zealand T20 World Cup
‘SaaS is dead’ is counterfactual, ask us again in 10 years: Salesforce execs amid AI Summit 2026
Salesforce
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Digital arrest scams: Why are they still so rampant despite awareness?
Experts say psychological manipulation, not lack of awareness, fuels the rise of digital scams.
'Mai poori zindagi us jagah kiraye par..,': When Anupam Kher shared story behind buying a home for his mother in Shimla; psychiatrist weighs in
Anupam Kher
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement