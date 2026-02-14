US Department of Homeland Security shutdown begins: What services will be affected

The funding lapse followed stalled negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over immigration enforcement policies. (Reuters file photo)

The Department of Homeland Security officially shut down at 12:01 am on Saturday after Congress failed to pass a funding bill before a temporary stopgap measure expired.

The funding lapse followed stalled negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over immigration enforcement policies.

According to DHS guidelines, during a lapse in appropriations, the department “may only continue ‘exempt’ activities such as law enforcement and maritime protection.”

Why the Funding Bill failed

Democrats sought several immigration-related reforms in exchange for supporting the funding measure. These included:

A “masks off, body cameras on” requirement for federal immigration officers

New use-of-force standards

Better identification of DHS personnel

Judicial warrants before entering private property

The push came after the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by immigration officers in Minneapolis last month.

Lawmakers also proposed ending detentions without verifying U.S. citizenship and restricting searches based on race, language, accent, or occupation. However, no bipartisan agreement was reached with the GOP.