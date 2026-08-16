H-1B fraud crackdown: US probes Texas firms over 500+ visa petitions

The Trump administration has intensified its crackdown on alleged H-1B visa fraud, this time in Dallas, Texas, renewing the oversight of employers and businesses hiring foreign workers. The development comes as US authorities’ scrutiny of visa rules and shifting immigration policies is affecting visa issuance, including enrollment of international students at US colleges and universities.
Teaming up with commentator to expose alleged H-1B fraud
In a post on X, the US Department of Labor (DOL) said it has “teamed up” with commentator and entrepreneur Sara Gonzales and Blaze TV to “expose H-1B visa fraud across Texas.”
The post added, “The fight continues…” and linked a video in which Gonzales can be seen questioning a business operator over alleged H-1B visa fraud.
According to a press release issued by DOL on August 13, Inspector General Anthony P. D’Esposito traveled to Dallas to advance the ongoing nationwide probe into H-1B visa fraud. He also carried out checks at companies that have received hundreds of approved H-1B visa petitions.
“At one multi-story building housing numerous businesses linked to more than 500 approved H-1B applications, door-to-door inquiries were carried out. Many of the offices showed clear signs of inactivity: doors locked, lights off, and little to no evidence of active business operations,” the press release said.
Gonzales added that she then “brought the law to him” as she probed the alleged visa fraud. The video is captioned, “This H-1B Scammer Called the Cops On Me…So I Brought the Law To Him!”
Nationwide crackdown on H-1B visa fraud expands
The latest investigation comes as the agency expands its nationwide crackdown on acquiring H-1B and other visas through fraudulent means.
Even though the Office of the Inspector General highlighted a multi-story building in Dallas linked to businesses with more than 500 H-1B applications, the agency didn’t declare that the companies or petitions were fraudulent.
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Warning against fraud in foreign labour programmes
Anthony said, “We are sending a clear message: fraud in our foreign labor programs will not be tolerated…We will not stand by while jobs are taken from Americans and H-1B fraud fuels criminal enterprises.”
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