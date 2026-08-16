H-1B fraud crackdown: US probes Texas firms over 500+ visa petitions

The latest investigation comes as the agency expands its nationwide crackdown on acquiring H-1B and other visas through fraudulent means. (Photo: AI Generated Image)

The Trump administration has intensified its crackdown on alleged H-1B visa fraud, this time in Dallas, Texas, renewing the oversight of employers and businesses hiring foreign workers. The development comes as US authorities’ scrutiny of visa rules and shifting immigration policies is affecting visa issuance, including enrollment of international students at US colleges and universities.

Teaming up with commentator to expose alleged H-1B fraud

In a post on X, the US Department of Labor (DOL) said it has “teamed up” with commentator and entrepreneur Sara Gonzales and Blaze TV to “expose H-1B visa fraud across Texas.”

The post added, “The fight continues…” and linked a video in which Gonzales can be seen questioning a business operator over alleged H-1B visa fraud.