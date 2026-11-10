Why US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth faces impeachment amid Iran war

US lawmaker Thomas Massie has moved to impeach US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over alleged abuse of power amid foreign military operations. However, President Donald Trump has backed his Cabinet colleague.

By: Express Global Desk
7 min readUpdated: Nov 10, 2026 08:10 AM IST
Pete HegsethUS Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth (AP Photo)

Republican Representative Thomas Massie on Monday moved to compel a House vote on impeaching Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, setting up a test of support for one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent Cabinet officials after the party’s heavy midterm losses. Both Democrats and a section of the Republicans are backing the impeachment move.

Hegseth on his part said he is “not worried” about the possibility of impeachment.

Why is Massie demanding Pete Hegseth’s impeachment?

Massie introduced the resolution as the House began its first session since the elections. It centres around the war in Iran and also cites Hegseth’s role in US military operations in Yemen and Venezuela. He alleged that Hegseth abused his office by carrying out unlawful orders to begin the conflict.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Massie said the Defence Secretary’s actions amounted to “high crimes and misdemeanors” and that his Pentagon leadership warranted impeachment.

A House vote could take place by midweek, putting Republicans under pressure, reported CNN. Many have blamed the Iran war for the party’s election defeats. The measure’s next steps remain uncertain.

Massie said Hegseth would remain a “threat to the Constitution” if he stayed in office.

The congressman first introduced the resolution in September. House leaders postponed a planned vote until after the November midterm elections. The current deadline is for the House to take up the measure procedurally. Massie’s argument focuses on the authority to launch the war and Hegseth’s role in carrying out the orders.

Trump backs Hegseth

US President Donald Trump has, however, backed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has endorsed the resolution and said Democrats would consider it when lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Hegseth was expected to address the impeachment effort at the Pentagon that morning, Fox News reported.

Story continues below this ad

Trump posted on Truth Social: “Defeated Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, a total loser, is trying to Impeach perhaps the most popular and successful military official in the Country, Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth. With recruitment at an ALL-TIME HIGH, from an all-time low under Sleepy Joe Biden, and TWO VICTORIES, Venezuela and Iran, Pete Hegseth should be praised, not Impeached. Congress, stand up for Pete.”

Trump calls Massie ‘loser’, defends Iran campaign

Trump earlier told reporters that Hegseth had “won two wars” and questioned why he should face impeachment. He compared the Iran campaign, which he described as lasting seven months, with the longer US involvement in Vietnam. Trump cited 18 American deaths and asked why officials associated with wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, where thousands died, had not faced similar calls to leave office.

The president also said US strikes had destroyed Iranian nuclear infrastructure and stopped Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. “We saved Israel and the Middle East,” he said, describing Hegseth as one of the people most responsible for the campaign.

Trump then attacked Massie, calling him a “loser” and saying he should not be taking up Congress or the Senate’s time. “He’s a loser. He shouldn’t be taking up the time of Congress or the Senate.””We could come up with the best bill we could come up with, and he would always vote against. There’s something wrong with him,” he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also defended Hegseth while in Paris for the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting. Rubio said the defence secretary had “done a great job” and noted that working with him gave Rubio a perspective that media outlets and members of Congress might not have, CNN reported.

House Speaker urges MPs to hold off impeachment move till war’s over

House Speaker Mike Johnson had urged lawmakers not to impeach Hegseth while US forces are engaged in military operations in the Middle East. He argued that such a move would send the wrong message to allies and adversaries, and accused Massie of using impeachment for political gain.

Story continues below this ad

He told CBS: “It [impeachment motion] is a terrible thing for our allies and our enemies to see”. Johnson also said that the midterms win for the Democrats in the House was a “great tragedy”.

Most House Democrats are expected to back Massie’s resolution. Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said over the weekend that Hegseth should leave office.

If the House approves impeachment, the matter would move to the Senate for a possible trial. Republicans will retain majorities in both chambers until the new Congress convenes in January, when Democrats are set to take control. Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna said: “In two days, Congress will vote to impeach Pete Hegseth. I’m working with ThomasMassie to lead the charge. The voters have spoken. They want us to end this war. That begins with impeaching Hegseth and convicting him in the Senate.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-dri... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments