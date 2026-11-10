Republican Representative Thomas Massie on Monday moved to compel a House vote on impeaching Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, setting up a test of support for one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent Cabinet officials after the party’s heavy midterm losses. Both Democrats and a section of the Republicans are backing the impeachment move.

Hegseth on his part said he is “not worried” about the possibility of impeachment.

Massie introduced the resolution as the House began its first session since the elections. It centres around the war in Iran and also cites Hegseth’s role in US military operations in Yemen and Venezuela. He alleged that Hegseth abused his office by carrying out unlawful orders to begin the conflict.

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Massie said the Defence Secretary’s actions amounted to “high crimes and misdemeanors” and that his Pentagon leadership warranted impeachment.

🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Thomas Massie has officially introduced 8 Articles of Impeachment against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. 🚨 The official charge: “Impeaching Peter Brian Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, for high crimes and misdemeanors”. The 34-page resolution includes charges of:

⚠️ Waging war in Iran without congressional authorization (violating the War Powers Resolution). ⚠️ Extrajudicial killings. ⚠️ Ignoring laws meant to minimize civilian casualties. Massie is reportedly making moves to force a vote on the House floor in the coming days. Will the resolution get the votes? #BreakingNews #ThomasMassie #PeteHegseth #Impeachment #Geopolitics — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 9, 2026

A House vote could take place by midweek, putting Republicans under pressure, reported CNN. Many have blamed the Iran war for the party’s election defeats. The measure’s next steps remain uncertain.

Massie said Hegseth would remain a “threat to the Constitution” if he stayed in office.

The congressman first introduced the resolution in September. House leaders postponed a planned vote until after the November midterm elections. The current deadline is for the House to take up the measure procedurally. Massie’s argument focuses on the authority to launch the war and Hegseth’s role in carrying out the orders.

Trump backs Hegseth

US President Donald Trump has, however, backed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has endorsed the resolution and said Democrats would consider it when lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Hegseth was expected to address the impeachment effort at the Pentagon that morning, Fox News reported.

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Trump posted on Truth Social: “Defeated Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, a total loser, is trying to Impeach perhaps the most popular and successful military official in the Country, Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth. With recruitment at an ALL-TIME HIGH, from an all-time low under Sleepy Joe Biden, and TWO VICTORIES, Venezuela and Iran, Pete Hegseth should be praised, not Impeached. Congress, stand up for Pete.”

Trump calls Massie ‘loser’, defends Iran campaign

Trump earlier told reporters that Hegseth had “won two wars” and questioned why he should face impeachment. He compared the Iran campaign, which he described as lasting seven months, with the longer US involvement in Vietnam. Trump cited 18 American deaths and asked why officials associated with wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, where thousands died, had not faced similar calls to leave office.

The president also said US strikes had destroyed Iranian nuclear infrastructure and stopped Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. “We saved Israel and the Middle East,” he said, describing Hegseth as one of the people most responsible for the campaign.

Trump then attacked Massie, calling him a “loser” and saying he should not be taking up Congress or the Senate’s time. “He’s a loser. He shouldn’t be taking up the time of Congress or the Senate.””We could come up with the best bill we could come up with, and he would always vote against. There’s something wrong with him,” he said.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just UNLOADED on Rep. Thomas Massie in the White House briefing room! “Massie is a loser. He shouldn’t be taking up the time of Congress… The guy’s a stone-cold loser.” 🔥 Trump isn’t holding back! https://t.co/uzpSRhHlal — Greg 🇺🇸 ✭ (@GregB_TX) November 9, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also defended Hegseth while in Paris for the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting. Rubio said the defence secretary had “done a great job” and noted that working with him gave Rubio a perspective that media outlets and members of Congress might not have, CNN reported.

🚨 BREAKING: Sec. Marco Rubio just FULLY BACKED SecWar Pete Hegseth in the face of a ridiculous impeachment attempts from Rep. Thomas Massie and Democrats”It’s UNFAIR.””Pete has done a VERY good job. Politics are politics!””I see sides of him the media doesn’t see and members of Congress don’t see.””He’s done a great job. I’ve worked with him EVERY SINGLE DAY and seen the professionalism…he puts a lot of hours into this.” 🔥@PeteHegseth is facing yet another round of character assassination attempts and it WILL fall flatThat’s what you get when you’re too effective, SecWar!The TROOPS are with Pete, that’s for sure. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 9, 2026

House Speaker urges MPs to hold off impeachment move till war’s over

House Speaker Mike Johnson had urged lawmakers not to impeach Hegseth while US forces are engaged in military operations in the Middle East. He argued that such a move would send the wrong message to allies and adversaries, and accused Massie of using impeachment for political gain.

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He told CBS: “It [impeachment motion] is a terrible thing for our allies and our enemies to see”. Johnson also said that the midterms win for the Democrats in the House was a “great tragedy”.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said impeaching a cabinet secretary right now would be “a terrible thing for our allies and our enemies to see” after Republican Rep. Thomas Massie introduced updated articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday.Johnson also described the Democrats’ win in the House in the 2026 midterm elections as a “great tragedy.” — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 9, 2026

Most House Democrats are expected to back Massie’s resolution. Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said over the weekend that Hegseth should leave office.

If the House approves impeachment, the matter would move to the Senate for a possible trial. Republicans will retain majorities in both chambers until the new Congress convenes in January, when Democrats are set to take control. Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna said: “In two days, Congress will vote to impeach Pete Hegseth. I’m working with ThomasMassie to lead the charge. The voters have spoken. They want us to end this war. That begins with impeaching Hegseth and convicting him in the Senate.”