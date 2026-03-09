US death toll rises: 7th service member succumbs to injuries as ‘Operation Epic Fury’ hits grim new milestone

Mar 9, 2026 12:15 PM IST
Trump Iran US Military Deaths Casualty ReturnDoor attendants U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christina Jiminez and Senior Airman Awng Dingrin secure the doors of the transfer vans containing the remains of US Army Reserve soldiers. (Photo: AP)

A seventh United States service member has died from injuries suffered during attacks linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran, the US military said on Sunday.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the service member died on Saturday night after being seriously wounded in an earlier attack on US troops in Saudi Arabia on March 1.

In a post on the social media platform X, United States Central Command said the soldier had been critically injured during what it described as “the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East”.

“Last night, a US service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East,” CENTCOM said. “The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on US troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1.”

The command added that the death brings the number of US troops killed in the conflict to seven.

“This is the seventh service member killed in action during Operation Epic Fury,” the statement said.
Officials said the identity of the soldier has not yet been released. The military said the name would be made public only after the next of kin have been informed.

US-Israel vs Iran War News LIVE Updates: Trump says decision to end Iran war will be 'mutual' with Netanyahu as Mojtaba Khamenei becomes new supreme leader

The death comes days after six other US soldiers were killed in a drone strike on a command centre in Kuwait. The attack took place shortly after the United States and Israel launched joint military strikes against Iran on 28 February.

US President Donald Trump attended the dignified transfer of the six soldiers at Dover Air Force Base on Saturday.

Trump Casualty Return
President Donald Trump salutes as an Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case with the remains of Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, during a casualty return Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Speaking to reporters, Trump said more casualties were possible as the conflict continues.
“I’m sure. I hate to… but it’s part of war,” he said when asked whether he expected to attend more transfers of fallen soldiers.

Fighting between Iran, Israel and US forces has led to heavy casualties across the region, with more than a thousand people reported killed in Iran and hundreds more in Lebanon since the conflict began.

Express Global Desk

