US Secy Marco Rubio calls Cuba a ‘national security threat’ after US indicts former President Raul Castro

A day after the US indicted Cuba’s former President, Raúl Castro, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said the island nation poses a “national security threat” and that the likelihood of a peaceful agreement was “not high.” Cuba’s Foreign Minister dismissed Rubio’s charges as “lies.”

While saying that Washington prefers diplomacy, Rubio said, “I’m just being honest with you, you know, the likelihood of that happening, given who we’re dealing with right now, is not high.” He also accused Cuba of being “one of the leading sponsors of terrorism in the entire region.”

Rubio’s statement comes at a time when tensions between Washington and Havana are high, as Havana reels under a severe energy crisis triggered by an effective blockade on oil supplies by the US.