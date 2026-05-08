Trump’s ‘sidestep’ trade strategy hit by new court ruling: Why his 10% global tariffs were just blocked in 2-1 decision

The case could move to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and possibly return to the Supreme Court.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 8, 2026 05:30 AM IST First published on: May 8, 2026 at 05:29 AM IST
Donald Trump-IranUS President Donald Trump speaks. (Photo: AP)

A US federal court has ruled against new global tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, finding they were not authorised under the law, according to Associated Press (AP).

A split three-judge panel of the US Court of International Trade ruled 2-1 that the 10 per cent tariffs were illegal after small businesses challenged them.

The majority said the tariffs were “invalid” and “unauthorised by law”, adding that the president had gone beyond the powers granted by Congress.

One judge disagreed, saying the law gives the president more flexibility on tariffs. The tariffs were introduced under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 after the US Supreme Court in February struck down broader tariffs imposed earlier.

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The administration is expected to appeal the decision. The case could move to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and possibly return to the Supreme Court.

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The ruling applies directly to the plaintiffs in the case the state of Washington and two companies, Burlap & Barrel and Basic Fun!.

“It’s not clear” if other businesses must continue paying the tariffs, AP quoted Jeffrey Schwab of the Liberty Justice Center, which represented the companies, as saying.

“We fought back today and we won,” AP quoted Basic Fun! CEO Jay Foreman as telling reporters.

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The decision marks another legal setback for the Trump administration’s trade policy. Earlier, the Supreme Court ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not allow the broad tariffs imposed last year.

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Under the US Constitution, Congress has the power to set tariffs, although it can delegate some authority to the president.

The administration is considering further steps, including investigations into trading partners and the import of goods linked to forced labour, which could lead to new tariffs.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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