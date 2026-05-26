Ceasefire shaken: US forces target missile launch sites, boats in ‘self-defense’ strikes in Iran; CENTCOM says

US launches fresh strikes on Iran as talks to end war proceed. (File Photo)

The United States military said it carried out “self-defence” strikes in southern Iran, targeting missile launch sites and boats laying mines, even as President Donald Trump said negotiations were “proceeding nicely”.

A spokesman for US Central Command, Capt. Tim Hawkins, said the strikes were aimed at protecting American forces from threats posed by Iranian units.

“The strikes were conducted to defend our troops,” Hawkins said, adding that the military was “using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire”.

The strikes took place near Bandar Abbas, close to the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route. Iranian media reported explosions in the area, but officials later said the situation was under control.

There was no indication that the action had changed the current ceasefire, which has been in place since April.

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Details about the specific threats or the extent of the damage were not immediately available. The developments come as talks continue between Washington and Tehran to end the conflict that began in late February following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Earlier, Trump said any agreement with Iran should include wider regional commitments. He suggested that several countries — including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan — should join the Abraham Accords, which aim to normalise ties with Israel.

“After all the work done by the United States… it should be mandatory that these countries sign onto the Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote on social media.

However, the proposal may complicate negotiations. Saudi Arabia has said normalisation depends on progress towards Palestinian statehood, while Pakistan does not have diplomatic ties with Israel.

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Analysts said the suggestion adds a new element to already complex talks.

“It gives a new dimension to the diplomatic process,” said former Pakistani ambassador Masood Khan, adding that negotiations are still ongoing.

Trump also repeated his demand that Iran’s enriched uranium be removed or destroyed under international supervision, a key issue in the talks. It remains unclear when a final agreement might be reached.