New York woman pleads guilty to smuggling 3 Indians into US from Canada

The car was intercepted at Churubusco, New York, just after crossing the border with Canada. (AI-generated illustration)

A New York woman has pleaded guilty to helping smuggle four people, including three Indian nationals, into the US after they crossed the border from Canada on foot in freezing conditions in January 2025, the US Justice Department said.

The border security agents found out that a woman — 43-year-old Stacey Taylor — drove four men — three Indians and a Canadian — into the United States without permission.

US Border Patrol agents stopped Taylor’s vehicle near Churubusco, New York, after four men who had crossed the US-Canada border on foot got into her car.

How the smuggling attempt unfolded

In a media release, the US Department of Justice said the four “illegal aliens” unlawfully entered the United States on foot through a wooded area.