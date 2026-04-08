US calls Iran ceasefire a ‘victory’, says Operation Epic Fury met goals early
US-Iran two-week ceasefire news: Heaping praises on the American military, Leavitt said that the operation created maximum leverage for tough negotiations, paving the way for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace.
US-Iran ceasefire news: The White House has said that the two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States was a “victory” for Washington. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Operation Epic Fury met its objectives in 38 days, four weeks ahead of the initial estimate.
“This is a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen,” Leavitt said in a statement.
“From the very beginning of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump estimated this would be a 4-6 week operation,” she said. “Thanks to the unbelievable capabilities of our warriors, we have achieved and exceeded our core military objectives in 38 days.”
Heaping praises on the American military, Leavitt said that the operation created maximum leverage for tough negotiations, paving the way for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace.
This is a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen.
From the very beginning of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump estimated this would be a 4-6 week operation.
Thanks to the unbelievable capabilities of our warriors, we have…
“The success of our military created maximum leverage, allowing President Trump and the team to engage in tough negotiations that have now created an opening for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace,” Leavitt added.
“Additionally, President Trump got the Strait of Hormuz reopened,” she said, adding, “never underestimate President Trump’s ability to successfully advance America’s interests and broker peace.”
US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, before a deadline set for Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington was about to end.
Trump said the ceasefire is subject to Iran’s agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments. He added that Iran had presented a 10-point proposal that was a “workable basis” for negotiations and that he expected an agreement to be “finalised and consummated” during the two-week ceasefire.
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“This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”
Trump said that the decision came following his discussions with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.
“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he said.
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