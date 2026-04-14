Is the US blockade in Strait of Hormuz legal under international law?

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global oil supplies, and any disruption can affect markets worldwide.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 14, 2026 11:31 AM IST First published on: Apr 14, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST
Iran WarA man flashes a victory sign as he carries an Iranian flag in front of an anti-U.S. billboard depicting the American aircrafts into the Iranian armed forces fishing net with signs that read in Farsi: "The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed. (Photo: AP)

A proposed US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz has raised legal and economic questions, as tensions with Iran escalate following the collapse of talks in Pakistan.

Donald Trump has said the US Navy could intercept ships linked to Iran, accusing Tehran of “extortion” for charging vessels to pass through the strait.

However, The New York Times reported the US military may instead focus on blocking Iranian ports and coastal areas, while allowing other ships to move through.

Could the blockade be legal?

Experts say blockades are recognised under international law as a tool during armed conflict. Donald Rothwell, writing in The Conversation, said that in an active conflict, countries involved known as “belligerents” can impose naval blockades.

“There is no question the US, Israel and Iran are belligerents in this case,” he wrote, adding that such action falls under the law of naval warfare.

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Also read Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran condemns US blockade as ‘grave violation of sovereignty’

If enforced, a blockade would signal that the ceasefire has effectively ended and hostilities have resumed.

Why there are legal limits

Legal experts stress that such blockades must follow strict conditions. Douglas Guilfoyle told Al Jazeera that “neutral trade that doesn’t connect with Iran should be allowed through”.

He added that a blockade must be properly enforced. “For the blockade to be legal, it must be effective; it must be applied against all vessels,” he said.

Another key condition is humanitarian impact. “It does not have the consequence of starving the civilian population or denying them access to… food and medicine,” Guilfoyle said.

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Why it matters globally

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global oil supplies, and any disruption can affect markets worldwide.

Iran has already restricted movement in the strait during the conflict, with some ships reportedly passing under escort or after paying fees.

A US blockade could further reduce oil exports and push prices higher, while also increasing pressure on Iran during negotiations.

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Uncertainty over next steps

It remains unclear how the US would implement any blockade, or whether it will go ahead in full.

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A broader move to shut the entire strait could raise tensions with other countries, while a limited blockade targeting Iranian ports would be more in line with past naval actions.

Experts say the move could serve both as a military step and as leverage in talks, even as the risk of escalation remains high.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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