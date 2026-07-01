US Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship: What it means for Indian families

The Supreme Court nullified Trump's executive order to deny automatic citizenship to children born on US soil to undocumented immigrants and to people on temporary visas.

By: Express Global Desk
5 min readUpdated: Jul 1, 2026 04:13 PM IST
birthright us citizenshipA woman carries her baby as demonstrators rally on the day the Supreme Court justices hear oral arguments over US President Donald Trump's bid to broadly enforce his executive order to restrict automatic birthright citizenship (Reuters file)
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The US Supreme Court’s latest ruling in the legal battle over President Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order has renewed focus on what is at stake for thousands of Indian H-1B families, many of whom have children born in the United States while waiting years for permanent residency.

The court ruling on Tuesday affirmed the doubt, and it came as a direct response to Trump’s attempt to rewrite one of the oldest guarantees in the US Constitution. 

US Supreme Court’s verdict

us supreme court The Supreme Court’s verdict rules in favour of American Indian citizens in the US (AP Photo/ File)

The Supreme Court nullified Trump’s executive order to deny automatic citizenship to children born on US soil to undocumented immigrants and to people on temporary visas. A category that includes nearly 300,000 Indians currently on H-1B work permits, as well as the remaining students, visitors, and other non-immigrant visa holders. 

Also Read | Why the US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s birthright citizenship order

Why this matters to Indian families 

The ruling lands with particular weight in the Indian-American community, which now numbers roughly 5.2 million people in the US, including more than 1.2 million skilled professionals and their families caught in the employment-based green card backlog, which, for Indian applicants specifically, can stretch for decades.

Also Read | H-1B visas explained: As US marks 250 years, why Indians dominate America’s tech workforce
 

That backlog is the crux of the issue. Many Indian H-1B holders spend years, sometimes their entire working lives, waiting for a green card slot to open up. Their children are frequently born in the US long before the parents have any permanent legal status themselves. Trump’s order would have left those children stateless or dependent on India’s own citizenship laws, even though they were born and raised in America. 

Chintan Patel, Executive Director of Indian American Impact, said, “The ruling is a profound affirmation of who belongs in America. Indians and South Asian immigrant families are among those most directly threatened by Trump’s executive order,” as reported by news agency IANS. 

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Community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria described the outcome as “a major win for immigrant families who have built their lives in the US,” tying it to the country’s identity as it heads toward its 250th anniversary as a nation. 

Khanderao Kand of the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies framed the ruling as “more than symbolic”. He also used the moment to renew calls for reform of the employment-based green card system itself, arguing that professionals who have followed the rules for years deserve a clearer, fairer path to permanent status. 

The Congressional Tri-Caucus, representing Asian Pacific American, Hispanic, and Black lawmakers, went further, framing the ruling as a reminder that presidential power has limits and that this particular attempt to redefine American citizenship had failed. 

The 14th Amendment 

The case turned on the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868 in the aftermath of the Civil War, primarily to guarantee citizenship to freed slaves and their descendants. Its language, however, was written broadly: Anyone born or naturalized in the US and subject to its jurisdiction is a citizen.

The Supreme Court had already affirmed this sweeping interpretation in the 1898 case United States v. Wong Kim Ark, and it has been treated as settled federal law ever since, until Trump’s order tried to carve out exceptions for children of temporary visa holders and undocumented immigrants. 

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The administration had argued its order was aimed at curbing “birth tourism,” a practice where visitors deliberately give birth in the US to secure citizenship for their child before returning home. But the order’s language went considerably further, sweeping in H-1B holders and other legal, temporary residents who had no such intent. 

Donald Trump reacting to SC overruling his order for US citizenship on Truth Social US President Donald Trump’s reaction to the SC verdict. (Screenshot/Truth Social)

Trump reacted to the ruling on Truth Social, calling it bad for the country and suggesting Congress could reverse it through legislation rather than a constitutional amendment. Legal observers, however, note that ordinary legislation cannot easily override a constitutional guarantee the Court has now reaffirmed. 

Also Read | Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee struck down: For Indian professionals, why some damage may already have been done

The bigger picture 

For now, the ruling removes a significant source of anxiety for Indian families navigating an already difficult immigration system — but it doesn’t resolve the underlying problem community leaders keep pointing to. The green card backlog so long that professionals can spend their entire careers waiting for permanent status while their American-born children grow up as citizens ahead of them.  

Whether this moment translates into broader immigration reform, as several advocates are now urging, remains an open question.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)

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(This article was curated by Navya Roshan, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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