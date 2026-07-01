US Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship: What it means for Indian families

The US Supreme Court’s latest ruling in the legal battle over President Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order has renewed focus on what is at stake for thousands of Indian H-1B families, many of whom have children born in the United States while waiting years for permanent residency.

The court ruling on Tuesday affirmed the doubt, and it came as a direct response to Trump’s attempt to rewrite one of the oldest guarantees in the US Constitution.

The Supreme Court nullified Trump’s executive order to deny automatic citizenship to children born on US soil to undocumented immigrants and to people on temporary visas. A category that includes nearly 300,000 Indians currently on H-1B work permits, as well as the remaining students, visitors, and other non-immigrant visa holders.

Also Read | Why the US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s birthright citizenship order

Why this matters to Indian families

The ruling lands with particular weight in the Indian-American community, which now numbers roughly 5.2 million people in the US, including more than 1.2 million skilled professionals and their families caught in the employment-based green card backlog, which, for Indian applicants specifically, can stretch for decades.

Also Read | H-1B visas explained: As US marks 250 years, why Indians dominate America’s tech workforce

That backlog is the crux of the issue. Many Indian H-1B holders spend years, sometimes their entire working lives, waiting for a green card slot to open up. Their children are frequently born in the US long before the parents have any permanent legal status themselves. Trump’s order would have left those children stateless or dependent on India’s own citizenship laws, even though they were born and raised in America.

Chintan Patel, Executive Director of Indian American Impact, said, “The ruling is a profound affirmation of who belongs in America. Indians and South Asian immigrant families are among those most directly threatened by Trump’s executive order,” as reported by news agency IANS.

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Community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria described the outcome as “a major win for immigrant families who have built their lives in the US,” tying it to the country’s identity as it heads toward its 250th anniversary as a nation.

“SC ruling on birthright citizenship brings certainty for Indian-origin families in US.” – Khanderao Kand of Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies pic.twitter.com/gLV8YndFlY — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 1, 2026

Khanderao Kand of the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies framed the ruling as “more than symbolic”. He also used the moment to renew calls for reform of the employment-based green card system itself, arguing that professionals who have followed the rules for years deserve a clearer, fairer path to permanent status.

The Congressional Tri-Caucus, representing Asian Pacific American, Hispanic, and Black lawmakers, went further, framing the ruling as a reminder that presidential power has limits and that this particular attempt to redefine American citizenship had failed.

The 14th Amendment

The case turned on the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868 in the aftermath of the Civil War, primarily to guarantee citizenship to freed slaves and their descendants. Its language, however, was written broadly: Anyone born or naturalized in the US and subject to its jurisdiction is a citizen.

The Supreme Court had already affirmed this sweeping interpretation in the 1898 case United States v. Wong Kim Ark, and it has been treated as settled federal law ever since, until Trump’s order tried to carve out exceptions for children of temporary visa holders and undocumented immigrants.

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The administration had argued its order was aimed at curbing “birth tourism,” a practice where visitors deliberately give birth in the US to secure citizenship for their child before returning home. But the order’s language went considerably further, sweeping in H-1B holders and other legal, temporary residents who had no such intent.

US President US President Donald Trump ’s reaction to the SC verdict. (Screenshot/Truth Social)

Trump reacted to the ruling on Truth Social, calling it bad for the country and suggesting Congress could reverse it through legislation rather than a constitutional amendment. Legal observers, however, note that ordinary legislation cannot easily override a constitutional guarantee the Court has now reaffirmed.

The bigger picture

For now, the ruling removes a significant source of anxiety for Indian families navigating an already difficult immigration system — but it doesn’t resolve the underlying problem community leaders keep pointing to. The green card backlog so long that professionals can spend their entire careers waiting for permanent status while their American-born children grow up as citizens ahead of them.

Whether this moment translates into broader immigration reform, as several advocates are now urging, remains an open question.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)



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(This article was curated by Navya Roshan, who is an intern with The Indian Express)