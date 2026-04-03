Caught senior leadership off guard: Inside the unprecedented wartime firing of US Army Chief Randy George

US Army Chief of Staff General Randy George was abruptly fired by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday, a move that reportedly caught senior Army leadership off guard and triggered fresh upheaval at the Pentagon during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

According to a report by CNN, senior Army officials learned about George’s removal at the same time as the public announcement, with little prior consultation. George himself was informed during a phone call from Hegseth while he was in a meeting, a US official told the network. He later addressed his staff in person, who reacted “very stoically” to the sudden development.

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The abrupt nature of the decision raised concerns within military circles, particularly as the Army is currently deploying forces and providing key integrated air and missile defence capabilities amid the ongoing war with Iran. One US official told CNN the decision “didn’t feel very thought-out,” given the operational demands on the Army during wartime.

Is rivalry with Hegseth the reason?

CNN also reported that George had worked closely with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, a senior official close to the White House. Defence Secretary Hegseth reportedly viewed Driscoll as a rival, and their relationship was at times contentious, a factor that may have contributed to the leadership shake-up.

News agency Reuters reported that George’s dismissal is part of a broader purge of senior Pentagon leadership. Two other generals — Army Transformation and Training Command chief General David Hodne and Army Chief of Chaplains Major General William Green — were also removed, according to US defence officials.

The Pentagon confirmed George would “retire immediately” despite having more than a year left in his term. While officials thanked him for his decades of service, no official reason was provided for the sudden move, Reuters said.

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Unusual firing

The decision is particularly unusual as firing a top military leader during wartime is “nearly without precedent,” Reuters reported, noting that US forces are currently building up in the Middle East. Thousands of troops from the elite 82nd Airborne Division have also been deployed, raising the possibility of expanded ground operations.

George, an infantry officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, became Army chief in 2023. His removal adds to recent turbulence in Pentagon leadership, including previous dismissals of senior military officials in recent months.

What’s next?

General Christopher LaNeve, currently Army vice chief of staff and a former aide to Hegseth, is expected to take over in an acting capacity, Reuters reported.

The sudden shake-up comes as US military operations against Iran intensify, raising questions about leadership stability at a critical moment in the conflict.

(With inputs from Reuters)