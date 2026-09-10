US’s anti-immigration poster has racist tone – ‘Mr Singh vs Transformers’

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is under fire for using an AI-generated, Transformers-style a video and a poster targeting Indian-origin truck drivers, calling them “aliens”. The poster and video are part of the Donald Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration and immigrant truck drivers. Specifically, the US DHS targeted “Mr Singh”.

The graphic, posted by the official DHS account on X on Wednesday, was designed like a movie poster titled ‘Transformers: Age of Deportations’ — a play on the original movie ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’. It showed a large Optimus Prime-themed ‘Transformer’ with a DHS insignia facing a “Mr Singh”.

‘Get off the roads, Mr Singh’

The poster carried the message: “America for Americans. Get off our roads; you don’t know how to drive, Mr Singh.” It also urged people to “self-deport”. Sikh and Punjabi Americans have a major presence in the US trucking industry, with Sikh advocacy groups estimating that they make up nearly 20 per cent of the country’s truck drivers.

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In the post, the department said, “If you approach this nation with hostile intent, know this. We will defend ourselves. We will defend Americanism. We will defend our home.” It also asked people to report “illegal aliens on American roads” and shared a hotline number.

If you approach this nation with hostile intent, know this. We will defend ourselves. We will defend Americanism. We will defend our home. Report Illegal Aliens on American Roads: 866-347-2423 pic.twitter.com/gJcDPA4CTH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 9, 2026

Ironic choice of film poster to highlight ‘alien’ problems

The choice of a ‘Transformers’ movie to push the anti-alien campaign by the DHS is quite ironic. The entire Transformers movie franchise portrays a section of “aliens” (extraterrestrials in the movies), known as autobots, as heroes.

The autobots, again, did not seek “permission” to land on Earth in the Michael Bay film universe. But they eventually emerged as protectors and the heroes. Essentially, all transformers were “immigrants”.

In the comics, from which the movies were derived, showed the “aliens” as the having arrived on Earth at least 4 million years before humans evolved.

The irony in the choice of poster couldn’t have been more pronounced. The poster targeted truckers with an Optimus Prime-styled ‘Transformer’. Optimus Prime, the leader of the autobots (the ‘heroes’ in the films), transforms into a truck in the film.

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Outrage over targeting of ‘Singh’

The post triggered outrage online, with several users accusing DHS of using a racial stereotype to target and demean the Sikh community while promoting its immigration enforcement campaign.

Sikh-American news anchor Alec Nolan of Fox 7 Austin called the post “racist and demeaning” to people with the surname Singh. He shared his family’s history in the US. “My grandpa’s name was Dan Singh. His father, Katha Singh, came to America from India decades ago to seek a better life. He became a raisin farmer in California,” Nolan wrote.

My grandpa’s name was Dan Singh. His father, Katha Singh, came to America from India decades ago to seek a better life. He became a raisin farmer in California. My grandpa eventually took over the family business and also worked as a truck driver. This post is racist and… https://t.co/cNMQeTo474 — Alec Nolan (@AlecOnFOX7) September 9, 2026

He said his grandfather later took over the family business and also worked as a truck driver. “This post is racist and demeaning to anyone with the last name Singh,” he added.

Another user said: “You seem to only be protecting Israel and p*d*philes and the Epstein class. You don’t give a f*** about everyday Americans.”

One post shared a Wikipedia screenshot of Sergeant Uday Singh with the sarcastic caption, “Hmm.” Sergeant Uday Singh, who was born in Jaipur, was an India-born US Army soldier who was killed in Iraq in 2003 at the age of 21 after being shot during an insurgent attack near Habbaniyah.

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An X user posts a Wikipedia screenshot of a US soldier ‘Uday Singh’, who died during his Iraq deployment by the US military. An X user posts a Wikipedia screenshot of a US soldier ‘Uday Singh’, who died during his Iraq deployment by the US military.

DHS posts details of immigrant drivers who ran over people

Following the outrage, the DHS released details of the drivers already mentioned in the. It posted a long thread with the names, saying: “DHS is getting the worst of the worst off of America’s roads. Far too many American lives have been lost or permanently changed because illegal aliens who have no business being on our roads have been granted CDLs. Help us make America’s roads safe by dialing 866-347-2423 to report CDL fraud.”

DHS is getting the worst of the worst off of America’s roads. Far too many American lives have been lost or permanently changed because illegal aliens who have no business being on our roads have been granted CDLs. Help us make America’s roads safe by dialing 866-347-2423 to… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 9, 2026

The list mostly had 6 Indian names and 3 names from Kyrgyzstan, Haiti, and Uzbekistan.