US and Iran agree to Friday talks in Oman but still at odds over agenda

Talks between the United States and Iran that were close to collapse will now go ahead in Oman on Friday, after a late change of plan and pressure from Arab states, The Guardian reported.

The discussions were first set to take place in Turkey, but Iran asked for them to be moved to Oman and limited to nuclear issues only. The US initially rejected this, raising fears the talks would be cancelled.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said late on Wednesday that the meeting would take place in Muscat. “Nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled to be held in Muscat on about 10am Friday,” he wrote, thanking Oman for organising the meeting.

US officials also confirmed the talks would proceed. They come at a time of high tension, with the US increasing its military presence in the region and warning Iran of possible action if diplomacy fails.

Earlier on Wednesday, the talks appeared to fall apart after Iran said it would not discuss its ballistic missile programme or other regional issues. The US wants a wider agenda.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said Washington was ready to engage but had clear demands. “In order for talks to actually lead to something meaningful, they will have to include certain things,” he said, listing Iran’s missiles, support for armed groups, its nuclear programme and its treatment of its own people.

When asked about Iran’s position, US president Donald Trump said Iran’s supreme leader should be concerned, adding: “I would say he should be very worried.”

Arab and Muslim countries urged the White House not to abandon the talks, helping to bring both sides back to the table.

Iran says the only issue up for discussion is proof that its nuclear programme has no military purpose. It insists on its right to enrich uranium inside the country and rejects sending its stockpile abroad. Russia said its offer to take the uranium still stands.

Diplomats said it is unclear whether the deeper disputes have been resolved, but the Oman talks may offer a chance to reduce tensions and keep negotiations alive.