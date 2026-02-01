Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

US ambassador arrives in Venezuela to reopen diplomatic mission after 7 years

The move comes almost one month after a military action ordered by US President Donald Trump removed the South American country's then-leader Nicolas Maduro from office.

By: AP
2 min readFeb 1, 2026 06:18 AM IST First published on: Feb 1, 2026 at 06:17 AM IST
VENEZUELA-US-AMBASSADORUS Ambassador Laura Dogu arrived in Caracas on Saturday. @CommanderRomero

US Ambassador Laura Dogu arrived in Caracas on Saturday to reopen the American diplomatic mission in Venezuela after seven years of severed ties.

The move comes almost one month after a military action ordered by US President Donald Trump removed the South American country’s then-leader Nicolas Maduro from office.

“My team and I are ready to work,” Dogu said in a message posted by the US Embassy in Venezuela ‘s account on X. It also posted pictures of her upon her landing at Maiquetia airport.

Venezuela and the United States broke off diplomatic relations in February 2019 in a decision by Maduro and closed their embassies mutually after Trump gave public support to lawmaker Juan Guaido in his claim to be the nation’s interim president in January of that year.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, one of Venezuela’s most powerful politicians and a Maduro loyalist, said earlier in January that reopening the US embassy would give the Venezuelan government a way to oversee the treatment of the deposed president, who is jailed in the US.

Most Read
1‘Our heads were bowed’: Shehbaz Sharif reveals the ‘price’ Pakistan paid for multi-billion dollar bailouts
2US offers Venezuelan oil to India to cut Russian crude imports
367 militants killed in coordinated attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan
4New Epstein files mention Zohran Mamdani’s mother Mira Nair; email recalls Clinton, Bezos at afterparty
5Epstein draft emails claim Bill Gates had extramarital sex; his spokesperson reacts
6‘No one pushed harder for their release’: Elon Musk responds to mention of his name in Epstein files
Story continues below this ad

Venezuela’s foreign minister Yvan Gil said in a message on Telegram that Dogu’s arrival is part of a joint schedule to “deal with and resolve existing differences through diplomatic dialogue, in a foundation of mutual respect and (based on) international law.”

Dogu, who was also an ambassador in Nicaragua and Honduras, arrived in Venezuela one day after the country’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, announced an amnesty bill to release political prisoners. That move was one of the key demands of the Venezuelan opposition.

Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 01, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us