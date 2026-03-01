US airstrikes on Iran kill Ayatollah Khamenei, CENTCOM releases ‘Operation Epic Fury’ videos

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) released videos of “Operation Epic Fury” after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Sharing the clip on X, CENTCOM wrote, “The Iranian regime was warned. CENTCOM is now delivering swift and decisive action as directed.”
As the President stated, our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.
In another post, CENTCOM said that its forces were delivering an “overwhelming and unrelenting blow” to Iran.
“As the President stated, our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime. The President ordered bold action. CENTCOM forces are delivering an overwhelming and unrelenting blow,” CENTCOM said.
‘They better not do that’: Trump warns Iran against retaliation
US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran, stating that if Tehran retaliates, Washington will “hit them with a force that has never been seen before”.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”
His remarks came after Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened to launch its “most-intense offensive operation” ever targeting Israel and US bases — in response to the killing of Khamenei in a massive US-Israeli airstrike.
“The most devastating offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces will begin toward the occupied territories and American terrorist bases in just moments,” Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said.
