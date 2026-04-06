Cryptic ‘God is good’ message sparked fears of trap before missing US airman was found hiding in mountain crevice

In this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at what Iran's state TV claimed was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran. (Photo: AP)

The United States carried out a two-part operation to rescue crew members of a downed F-15 jet in Iran, with officials briefly fearing a radio message from one of the airmen could be a trap, according to reporting by the Associated Press (AP).

US President Donald Trump said the stranded weapons systems officer sent a three-word message “God is good” after ejecting over Iran. According to AP and other media reports, the message initially raised concern among US officials that Iranian forces could be using false signals to lure rescuers into an ambush.

Officials later confirmed the officer was alive and evading capture.

Two rescues in hostile territory

The pilot of the F-15 was recovered earlier in a daytime mission, while the second crew member remained missing in mountainous terrain.

The weapons systems officer survived for more than 24 hours with injuries, hiding in a mountain crevice as Iranian forces and local residents searched the area. Iranian media urged the public to report any “enemy pilot” and offered rewards.

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In this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s official website, wreckage is shown at what Iran’s state TV claimed was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Trump said the airman was being “hunted down” and that US forces were tracking his location.

CIA used deception to mislead search

The Central Intelligence Agency launched a deception effort inside Iran, spreading information that the missing airman had already been located and was being moved overland.

This was intended to divert Iranian search efforts and give US intelligence time to find the officer’s actual position.

Once his location was confirmed, coordinates were shared with the Pentagon and the White House, and Trump authorised the rescue.

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Difficult mission and aircraft losses

The rescue operation involved special forces and multiple aircraft, but faced setbacks. AP reported that US helicopters came under fire during the mission, while technical problems forced the military to abandon two transport aircraft, which were later destroyed.

Iranian state media said its forces had shot down aircraft involved in the operation, including helicopters and transport planes. A US official said the helicopters were able to reach safe airspace, though further details were not confirmed.

In this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s official website, black smoke rises into the air at what Iran’s state TV claimed was the site where an American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation were shot down, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026. (Sepahnews via AP)

Trump wrote on social media: “This is the first time in military memory that two US pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in enemy territory.”

He added: “We will never leave an American warfighter behind.”

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AP also reported that a second US military aircraft went down the same day in the region. Another pilot was rescued, though details remain limited.

Israel’s role and final extraction

Trump said Israel provided limited support during the operation, including information on Iranian troop movements. The final rescue of the stranded officer was carried out at night after US forces set up a temporary base inside Iran.

US officials said the airman used survival techniques and limited his electronic signals to avoid detection, communicating through a secure device until extraction.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested Israel assisted the US in rescuing a downed airman in Iran. He posted on X that he spoke with Donald Trump and “personally congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission to rescue the downed pilot from enemy territory”.

I spoke earlier with President @realDonaldTrump and personally congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission to rescue the downed pilot from enemy territory.



The President expressed his appreciation for Israel's help.



I am deeply proud that… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 5, 2026

“The President expressed his appreciation for Israel’s help,” Netanyahu said, adding: “I am deeply proud that our cooperation on an off the battlefield is unprecedented, and that Israel could contribute to saving a brave American warrior.

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The crew member of a downed F-15E fighter jet was rescued from an Iranian mountain by US commandos overnight at the weekend, ending a two-day search after the warplane crashed in south-west Iran.