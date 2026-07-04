Not just IT: How Indian firms quietly became a $40 billion force in America

Following the reforms in the 1990s, major Indian conglomerates and technology firms started to look toward the American market in order to tap into Western markets.

Written by: Nischai Vats
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 4, 2026 09:27 PM IST
india us companies, 250 anniversaryIndian companies announced a record $20.5 billion in investment in the United States at the SelectUSA Summit held last month. (AI Generated Image)
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America’s 250th Independence Day is also a reminder of India’s growing economic footprint in the United States. Indian companies have invested more than $40 billion in the country, creating over 425,000 jobs across manufacturing, technology, pharmaceuticals and infrastructure.

One of the foremost examples is the Tata Group, which was an early pioneer in the list of companies investing in America, as the group established its permanent US presence by setting up its office in New York City in 1945. However, outward FDI became evident only after the major economic reforms in India in 1991, when the government opted for the Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation (LPG) format, as stated in The Rise of Indian Multinationals.

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World · US at 250 · India Abroad
India's economic footprint in America
As the US turns 250, Indian companies have become one of its notable sources of foreign investment and jobs.
$40B
Invested in the US by Indian companies
425,000+
American jobs supported
50
States with an Indian-company presence
$20.5B
New commitments announced at SelectUSA 2026
Across all 50 states, Indian firms have invested about $40 billion and support more than 425,000 American jobs, according to the CII — with fresh commitments announced at SelectUSA 2026.
How Indian firms built their US presence
.
1945
Tata opens a New York office — an early foothold.
.
1991
India's economic liberalisation opens the door to global expansion.
.
1990s
Infosys, TCS and Wipro expand across the US.
.
2000s
Manufacturing and pharmaceutical investments grow.
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April 2026
Sun Pharma agrees its $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon — India's largest overseas pharma deal.
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May 2026
A record $20.5 billion in new commitments announced at SelectUSA.
Major Indian investors in the US
Tata Group
Manufacturing & services
TCS
IT services
Infosys
Digital & consulting
Wipro
Technology
Sun Pharma
Pharmaceuticals
$11.75B
⚙︎
Bharat Forge
Automotive & forging
Hindalco (Novelis)
Aluminium
Together, Indian companies now support more than 425,000 American jobs.
Where the money goes
Technology
Pharmaceuticals
⚙︎
Manufacturing
Automotive
✈︎
Aerospace
⚡︎
Energy
$
Financial services
⚛︎
Research & development
Why America?
The largest consumer market
A deep innovation ecosystem
A skilled workforce
A large manufacturing base
Leadership in AI & technology
Access to the wider North American market
India's growing role, 1945 → 2026
1945
Tata opens a single US office — a modest first step.
2026
$40B invested · 425,000+ jobs · $20.5B in new commitments — among the notable foreign investors in the US.
Both sides have set a goal to double two-way trade to $500 billion by 2030.
The $500 billion figure is a 2030 target, not a current total.
Investment and jobs figures are from CII's “Indian Roots, American Soil” survey; official U.S. data measures FDI stock lower. The Sun Pharma–Organon deal was agreed in April 2026 and remains subject to regulatory approval. Company logos are not shown (trademarked); sectors are indicated instead.
Sources: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) · SelectUSA.
Express InfoGenIE
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Post-reform expansion and technology boom

Following the reforms in the 1990s, major Indian conglomerates and technology firms began to look to the American market to tap into Western markets, set up nearshore service delivery centres, and secure local talent.

This era witnessed an IT and services sector boom with demands rocketing to digitise American corporations, and it is when companies like Infosys, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) firmly rooted their massive footprints in the US, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta stated.

Diversification into advanced sectors

The Indian companies’ investment in the United States expanded to manufacturing and research and development (R&D), and in recent years, the Indian conglomerates have diversified from IT and services to pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, automotive, energy, financial services, among others.

Indian firms across the sectors are eyeing overseas markets in search of newer products and technologies for their next burst of growth, Reuters reported.

Landmark acquisitions in pharmaceutical industry

India’s pharmaceutical sector is now leading with a significant share of investment in the United States, with more than $19 billion in planned investments in manufacturing, research and development, and new facilities.

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Sun Pharma has announced it is buying American pharmaceutical company Organon in a deal valued at about $11.75 billion, including debt, making it the largest acquisition by an Indian pharma company, Reuters reported.

Outbound transaction surges and strategic driver M&A

The Sun Pharma deal reportedly shadowed the Indian IT firm Coforge’s acquisition of US-headquartered artificial intelligence company Encora for $2.35 billion, and Tata Motors’ $4.45 billion purchase of Italian commercial vehicle manufacturer Iveco in July 2025.

Data from advisory firm ​Grant Thornton Bharat showed that the first quarter of 2026 has seen 56 outbound transactions valued at nearly $4 billion.

The factors leading to a bullish outbound Merger and Acquisition (M&A) have been proximity to customers, protection from trade barriers, and control over distribution, Reuters reported, quoting Bhavesh Shah, managing director of investment bank Equirus Capital.

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High-level commitments at SelectUSA Summit

Indian companies announced a record $20.5 billion in investment in the United States at the SelectUSA Summit held last month. “These investments showcase the strength and attractiveness of the US market for foreign investors,” the US Embassy in India stated.

At the SelectUSA reception in New Delhi, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said, “I am proud to advance our goal to double US-India bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. Through fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade, we’re attracting world-class investment to the United States and creating shared prosperity for both nations.”

Macroeconomic contributions to job creation and heavy manufacturing

In terms of job creation and FDI, the top 100 Indian companies contributed a foreign direct investment of $40 billion into the US, with the creation of over 425,000 American jobs across all 50 states, as per a report published by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2023.

To serve the American automotive and aerospace sectors, Indian firms like Hindalco Industries (through their US subsidiary, Novelis) and Bharat Forge have invested heavily in their aluminium and industrial processing plants in the US.

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As America marks 250 years of independence, Indian investment has become an increasingly important pillar of the US economy. What began with Tata’s New York office in 1945 has evolved into billions of dollars in investments, hundreds of thousands of jobs and a strategic economic partnership that continues to deepen.

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Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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