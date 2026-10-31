US Midterm Elections Live Updates: Trump rallies Florida voters, El-Sayed clashes with Stevens

A woman holds a U.S. flag-themed fan during a campaign event for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. (Photo: AP)

With just four days left before Election Day on Tuesday, November 3, both parties are making their last case to voters in the Senate and House races that will decide control of Congress. President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday night. He also said he will now hold rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday, November 1, a day after they were cancelled. At the same time, his administration is taking election disputes to court. A federal appeals court on Friday again refused to order California to set aside more than 20,000 mail-in ballots, and the Justice Department has widened its subpoenas in California and Alaska, according to The New York Times. CBS News polling shows Democrats ahead in the House, while Senate control depends on toss-up races.

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The campaign is in its final days, and Republicans are working to hold seats in states that have normally voted their way. The Times reported that Trump called off the Kansas and Iowa rallies on Thursday, then changed his mind on Friday. He said he had wanted to try tele-rallies in the two states, but Republicans there called and told him a visit in person would be better. A White House official confirmed the Sunday trips, the Times said.

Story continues below this ad Both parties are sending their best-known figures out. Former President Bill Clinton was due in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Friday for Senate candidate Scott Colom, and former Vice President Kamala Harris was set to speak at a fund-raising dinner in Fulton County, Georgia. The Times said the cost of living may decide how much voters turn against Republicans, as many feel Trump has not done enough to lower prices. Key updates California ballots: A federal appeals court on Friday rejected the administration’s effort to make California officials set aside more than 20,000 mail-in ballots, and called the idea unconstitutional.

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected the administration’s effort to make California officials set aside more than 20,000 mail-in ballots, and called the idea unconstitutional. Subpoenas in California: The Justice Department sent federal grand jury subpoenas to local election officials as part of its effort to show that thousands of noncitizens are on the state’s voter rolls. The Times described that claim as unsubstantiated.

The Justice Department sent federal grand jury subpoenas to local election officials as part of its effort to show that thousands of noncitizens are on the state’s voter rolls. The Times described that claim as unsubstantiated. Alaska Senate race: The Justice Department issued dozens of subpoenas over a Democratic plan to put a second candidate with the same name as Republican Senator Dan Sullivan on the ballot. Democrat Mary Peltola denied knowing about it, and said, “I am not interested in tricking voters,” the Times reported.

The Justice Department issued dozens of subpoenas over a Democratic plan to put a second candidate with the same name as Republican Senator Dan Sullivan on the ballot. Democrat Mary Peltola denied knowing about it, and said, “I am not interested in tricking voters,” the Times reported. Michigan Senate race: Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed clashed on Friday with his former primary rival, Representative Haley Stevens.

Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed clashed on Friday with his former primary rival, Representative Haley Stevens. Polls and the Senate map: CBS News polling gives Democrats an edge in the House, but the Senate could turn on toss-up races in Maine, Ohio, Texas and other states. Follow the latest updates on the US midterm elections here. This live blog tracks the key developments as the final days of campaigning and voting day unfold. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed through the day to reflect the most important news from the vote. Live Updates Oct 31, 2026 06:34 AM IST US midterms 2026: What happens if Democrats take control of Congress? Early voting has been underway for weeks ahead of the US midterm elections scheduled for November 3 , when American voters will elect members of the House of Representatives and Senate and, in some states, governors. The poll is seen as a litmus test for President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, as surveys suggest November polls could jolt the ruling dispensation. Read more Oct 31, 2026 06:33 AM IST Trump’s approval at 32% as Democrats lead ahead of November 3 US midterm elections Less than a week before the November 3 US midterm elections, President Donald Trump’s approval rating remains near its lowest level of his second term, while Democrats hold a lead over Republicans in the congressional preference polls. A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on October 26 put Trump’s approval rating at 32%, up one percentage point from a record low in the previous week’s survey. Other polls cited by Forbes also show relatively weak approval ratings for Trump, although estimates vary by survey and the group of voters questioned. Read more Oct 31, 2026 06:31 AM IST Judge wants to know if Trump attorneys violated ethics in one of 2 cases to change the DC landscape A federal judge has said she will open a “formal inquiry” into whether lawyers for the Trump administration broke ethical rules in a legal fight over a golf-course project. US District Judge Ana Reyes said the court will appoint a special master to check whether agency officials and Justice Department attorneys misrepresented facts to the court. This marks a change from earlier this month, when she turned down many requests from the plaintiffs to step in and said she trusted the government’s lawyers. The two cases involve the planned closure and rebuild of a historic public golf course and the construction of a 250-foot (75-metre) arch that would stand 100 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty from base to torch. The two sites are about 3 miles (5 kilometres) apart. Oct 31, 2026 06:29 AM IST Trump takes the stage for Florida rally President Donald Trump began a speech in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday night, aiming to get his supporters out to vote for Florida Republicans, the Associated Press reported. He has held more than 20 rallies this month to help the Republican Party keep control of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The Florida stop was always planned. Earlier in the day, less than 24 hours after he cancelled weekend trips to Iowa and Kansas, Trump changed course and set rallies in both states for Sunday, November 1. Oct 31, 2026 06:26 AM IST US midterm elections live: latest updates Our live blog has started. Stay with us for the latest news on the Senate and House races, Trump’s rallies and the final days before Election Day on November 3.

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