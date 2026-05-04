United Airlines Boeing 767 from Italy clips light pole and truck during Newark landing

The New York City skyline is seen behind Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, NJ. (Photo: AP)

Federal authorities are investigating after a United Airlines passenger jet landing Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport struck a light pole on the adjacent New Jersey Turnpike.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the incident involving United Airlines Flight 169 happened at about 2 pm EDT Sunday. The Boeing 767 aircraft landed safely, arriving in the US from Venice, Italy, according to the FAA.