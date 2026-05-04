United Airlines Boeing 767 from Italy clips light pole and truck during Newark landing

United said its maintenance team was evaluating damage to the aircraft and that the crew has been removed from service.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMay 4, 2026 05:14 AM IST First published on: May 4, 2026 at 05:14 AM IST
Plane Strikes Light PoleThe New York City skyline is seen behind Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, NJ. (Photo: AP)

Federal authorities are investigating after a United Airlines passenger jet landing Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport struck a light pole on the adjacent New Jersey Turnpike.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the incident involving United Airlines Flight 169 happened at about 2 pm EDT Sunday. The Boeing 767 aircraft landed safely, arriving in the US from Venice, Italy, according to the FAA.

The airline said in a subsequent statement that United flight 169 “came into contact with a light pole” on its final approach to Newark.”The aircraft landed safely, taxied to the gate normally and no passengers or crew were injured,” it added.

United said its maintenance team was evaluating damage to the aircraft and that the crew has been removed from service while it conducts a “rigorous” flight safety investigation.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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