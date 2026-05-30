United Airlines flight diverted after passenger ‘attempted to breach cockpit’

A United Airlines flight travelling from Chicago to Minneapolis was diverted to Madison, Wisconsin, after an unruly passenger allegedly attempted to enter the cockpit. (Representative Image)

A United Airlines flight travelling from Chicago to Minneapolis was diverted to Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday night due to a “security concern” involving an unruly passenger, says CBS News.

There were no reported injuries among the 147 passengers and six crew members on board.

The Boeing 737 aircraft took off from Chicago O’Hare International Airport at 8.02 pm local time and landed at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison at 9.29 pm, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

According to air traffic control audio, one of the pilots told controllers that law enforcement officers on board had arrested “an unruly passenger” during the flight.

Signal for a hijacking

Metro reported that flight attendants used the emergency transponder code “7500”, which is commonly associated with unlawful interference or possible hijacking situations.