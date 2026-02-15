Indian student found dead days after going missing in California: Who was Saketh Sreenivasaiah?

A 22-year-old Indian student enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley, has been found dead nearly a week after he was reported missing in California.

Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a postgraduate student in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, had been missing since February 9. Authorities recovered his body six days later following an intensive search operation around Berkeley.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco confirmed the development in a post on X, stating that police had located his body. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time,” the Consulate said, adding that it is coordinating with authorities to ensure the early repatriation of his mortal remains to India.

Earlier, as search efforts were underway, the Consulate had said in another X post that it was “deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka,” and that it was in touch with both the family and local authorities.

Disappearance prompted search ops around Berkeley Hills

Sreenivasaiah was last seen approximately a kilometre from the university campus. His disappearance triggered a citywide search focused on Lake Anza and the surrounding Berkeley Hills area.

During the search, his backpack containing his passport and laptop was discovered near a residence close to Tilden Regional Park.

Members of the local community also mobilised online, with discussions on Reddit coordinating volunteer search efforts. Some users reported search teams with boats combing Lake Anza, while others offered assistance with dogs.

Academic background and achievements

Originally from Karnataka, Sreenivasaiah had previously studied at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. He completed his schooling at Sri Vani Education Centre in Bengaluru.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he was among six co-inventors listed on a patent for a “microchannel cooling system for hyperloop and a method thereof.” Peers described him as witty, humble and intellectually sharp, noting his innovative, research-driven approach to problem-solving.

Student Safety Concerns Raised in Parliament

The incident comes amid wider discussions on the safety of Indian students abroad. In response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha by MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the Ministry of External Affairs said Indian missions maintain regular contact with students overseas and conduct pre-orientation sessions to brief them on potential risks.

“Indian Missions/Posts also take steps to maintain regular contact with Indian students enrolled in foreign universities in their jurisdictions… including issue of advisories from time to time,” the Ministry said.

Authorities in California have not yet publicly disclosed further details regarding the circumstances of Sreenivasaiah’s death.

(With inputs from agencies)