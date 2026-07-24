Two stabbed in New York’s Central Park; police investigate possible hate crime

There was no immediate indication of any link between Morales and the victims. The preliminary investigation also suggested that mental health issues may have been a factor in the attacks, Tisch said. (AP)

The New York Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime angle in a pair of stabbings that took place in Central Park, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on Thursday. The stabbings occurred about two blocks apart in broad daylight, police said.

The suspect, Raul Morales, allegedly yelled “Allahu Akbar” before stabbing a 57-year-old Asian man and then a 50-year-old Jewish man in the torso with a screwdriver, according to a New York Police Department spokesperson.

There was no immediate indication of any link between Morales and the victims. The preliminary investigation also suggested that mental health issues may have been a factor in the attacks, Tisch said. Morales remained in custody on Thursday evening, and it was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.