Two stabbed in New York’s Central Park; police investigate possible hate crime
The suspect, Raul Morales, allegedly yelled "Allahu Akbar" before stabbing a 57-year-old Asian man and then a 50-year-old Jewish man in the torso with a screwdriver, according to a New York Police Department spokesperson.
There was no immediate indication of any link between Morales and the victims. The preliminary investigation also suggested that mental health issues may have been a factor in the attacks, Tisch said. (AP)
The New York Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime angle in a pair of stabbings that took place in Central Park, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on Thursday. The stabbings occurred about two blocks apart in broad daylight, police said.
The suspect, Raul Morales, allegedly yelled “Allahu Akbar” before stabbing a 57-year-old Asian man and then a 50-year-old Jewish man in the torso with a screwdriver, according to a New York Police Department spokesperson.
There was no immediate indication of any link between Morales and the victims. The preliminary investigation also suggested that mental health issues may have been a factor in the attacks, Tisch said. Morales remained in custody on Thursday evening, and it was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani described the stabbings as “horrifying” and said he was relieved that both victims were in stable condition.
“These hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city,” Mamdani wrote on social media platform X.
Hate crimes in New York City have risen in recent years, even as overall violent crime has declined, according to police data. Tisch said in April that more than half of all confirmed hate crimes in the city so far this year had targeted Jewish people.
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New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she was disgusted by Thursday’s attacks and stressed that the state stands with its Jewish and Asian communities.
“Asian New Yorkers, like Jewish New Yorkers, have endured waves of hate-fueled violence in recent years,” Hochul wrote on X. “Hate rarely stops with one group. New York will continue confronting it wherever it appears.”
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