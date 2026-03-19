Intel chief Tulsi Gabbard reveals US-Israel differences as Iran strikes world’s largest LNG hub

Tulsi Gabbard's Iran war statement highlights differences in US and Israel objectives as tensions escalate and nuclear concerns remain central to conflict.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 19, 2026 09:28 PM IST First published on: Mar 19, 2026 at 09:28 PM IST
tulsi gabbard, us iranDirector of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testifies before the Senate Committee on Intelligence hearings to examine worldwide threats on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo)

US National Intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, during a ‌hearing in front of the House intelligence committee, said that the objectives of America and Israel during the military campaign in Iran are not the same as Tehran struck Qatar’s Ras Laffan, world’s largest LNG hub on Thursday.

Gabbard asserted during the hearing that Iran “maintained the intention to rebuild its infrastructure and nuclear enrichment capability” following US-Israeli strikes across Iran’s nuclear facilities in June last year.

Also Read US-Israel and Iran War. Follow Live Updates

However, during the House Intelligence Committee’s hearing, Gabbard did not specify if Iran was making efforts to rebuild its nuclear capability, just that the Islamic nation had the intention to become a nuclear state.

tulsi gabbard
From left, FBI Director Kash Patel, Defense Intelligence Agency Director James Adams, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Acting Commander of the US Cyber Command William Hartman, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe are seated before the Senate Committee on Intelligence hearings to examine worldwide threats on Capitol Hill Wednesday in Washington. (AP Photo)

A nuclear threat from Iran is among one of the prime reasons that President Donald Trump’s administration has cited as rationale for launching military operations against Tehran.

When Gabbard was asked if there’s any evidence that Iran intended to preemptively attack the US, the National Intelligence director refrained from answering it and added that it was up to the president to determine what is an imminent threat.

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‘US and Israel have different objectives in Iran war’

Tulsi Gabbard on Thursday said that the objectives laid out by the US and Israeli administration for the military operation against Iran “are different”. She added that she doesn’t know if Tel Aviv would support making a deal with Iran.

“The objectives that ​have been laid out by the president are different from the ​objectives that have been ​laid out by the Israeli government,” Gabbard said.

“We can see through the operations that the Israeli government has been focused ​on ​disabling ⁠the Iranian leadership. The president has stated ​that his objectives are ​to ⁠destroy Iran’s ballistic missiles launching capability, their ballistic ⁠missile ​production capability, and ​their navy,” the National Intelligence director added.

Gabbard further said that she she doesn’t “know Israel’s position” with respect to making a deal with Iran.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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