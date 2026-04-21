‘Will be tormented for long time’: Tucker Carlson offers public apology for endorsing Trump

In the podcast with his brother Buckley Carlson, he even questioned Trump's temperament and admitted that certian "signs of low character" were ignored by those who extended support to his candidacy.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 12:43 PM IST
tucker carlsonTucker Carlson, widely considered a leading voice of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, also reflected on his past involvement with Donald Trump's political rise. (Photo: AP and Videograb/Tucker Carlson show)
Make us preferred source on Google

Prominent conservative commentator and TV host Tucker Carlson has recently expressed remorse over his role in getting Donald Trump elected as the President of the United States.

Acknowledging his part in unknowingly misleading people by campaigning for Trump, Tucker said in his podcast said: “I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our consciences. You know, we’ll be tormented by it for.a long time. I will be, and I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”

Carlson, widely considered a leading voice of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, also reflected on his past involvement with Trump’s political rise, and said he and millions of other supporters are answerable for the current political scenario of the US.

In the podcast with his brother Buckley Carlson, he even questioned Trump’s temperament and admitted that certian “signs of low character” were ignored by those who extended support to his candidacy.

“The question does present itself immediately is what is this? Was this alwaysthe plan? You don’t want to be conspiracy nut, but clearly there were signs of low character. We knew that. But it didn’t… there are tons of people of low character who outperform their character,” Carlson said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 21: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments