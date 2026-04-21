‘Will be tormented for long time’: Tucker Carlson offers public apology for endorsing Trump

Prominent conservative commentator and TV host Tucker Carlson has recently expressed remorse over his role in getting Donald Trump elected as the President of the United States.

Acknowledging his part in unknowingly misleading people by campaigning for Trump, Tucker said in his podcast said: “I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our consciences. You know, we’ll be tormented by it for.a long time. I will be, and I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”

Tucker Carlson: “I’ll be tormented for a long time by the fact that I played a role in getting Donald Trump elected. And I want to say that I’m sorry for misleading people.” pic.twitter.com/osFMmgLkR1 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) April 21, 2026

Carlson, widely considered a leading voice of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, also reflected on his past involvement with Trump’s political rise, and said he and millions of other supporters are answerable for the current political scenario of the US.

In the podcast with his brother Buckley Carlson, he even questioned Trump’s temperament and admitted that certian “signs of low character” were ignored by those who extended support to his candidacy.

“The question does present itself immediately is what is this? Was this alwaysthe plan? You don’t want to be conspiracy nut, but clearly there were signs of low character. We knew that. But it didn’t… there are tons of people of low character who outperform their character,” Carlson said.