‘CIA read my texts’: Tucker Carlson says he may face foreign agent charge over Iran contacts

Carlson is known for his commentary on US politics, foreign policy and media issues.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 15, 2026 11:59 AM IST First published on: Mar 15, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
Tucker CarlsonTucker Carlson is an American television commentator and political host. (Screengrab/X/@TuckerCarlson)

Tucker Carlson said the US government may bring criminal charges against him under a foreign agent law, claiming intelligence officials read his text messages before the war with Iran.

In a video message posted on X, Carlson said the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had prepared a criminal referral to the United States Department of Justice after reviewing his messages.

“The CIA is preparing some kind of criminal referral against me, a crime report to the Department of Justice, on the basis of a supposed crime I committed,” Carlson said in the video.

Who is Tucker Carlson?

Tucker Carlson is an American television commentator and political host who was previously a leading presenter on Fox News. He later launched his own programmes and videos on social media platform X.

Carlson is known for his commentary on US politics, foreign policy and media issues.

In recent weeks, he has criticised the United States and Israel over strikes on Iran, including the military operation that killed Iran’s former supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

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He said the alleged offence was speaking to people in Iran before the conflict began. “What’s that crime? Well, talking to people in Iran before the war. They read my texts,” he said.

Carlson said the possible charge was linked to the Foreign Agents Registration Act, a US law that requires people working on behalf of foreign governments in political activities to register with the Justice Department.

He rejected the claim that he acted as a foreign agent. “I’m not an agent of a foreign power,” Carlson said. “I have only one loyalty and that’s the United States and have never acted against it.”

Carlson also said he had never accepted money from a foreign government. “I’ve never taken money from a foreign power. Don’t need it, don’t want it,” he said.

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He added that as an American citizen he had the right to speak to people in other countries. “Legally, I think the case is ludicrous, and I doubt it’ll even become a case,” Carlson said.

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Carlson also suggested some intelligence officials may be targeting him because of his views on Israel and the war with Iran. “Some people are mad at me for my views about Israel and they have some latitude,” he said.

He also said intelligence agencies sometimes pass complaints to law enforcement to obtain surveillance warrants. “One of the reasons they pass on criminal complaints in effect to law enforcement is to justify warrants for spying,” Carlson said.

US President Donald Trump has also criticised Carlson in recent weeks over his comments on the conflict.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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