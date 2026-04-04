Two US warplanes downed 48 hours after Trump declared near-victory: Inside Iran’s layered air defence

One fighter jet was shot down in Iran, officials said. A US crew member from that plane was rescued, but a second was missing, and a US military search-and-rescue operation was underway.

Written by: Aniruddha Dhar
6 min readUpdated: Apr 4, 2026 06:53 PM IST
US jet,A US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft takes off for a mission supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location. (REUTERS File)
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Two US military aircraft went down in separate incidents in what marks a dramatic escalation in the ongoing Iran war, with one crew member rescued and another still missing, according to reports. The developments underline how Iran’s air defence network, though degraded, continues to pose a significant threat to American aircraft operating in the region.

Interestingly, the incidents occurred just two days after President Donald Trump said in a national address that the US has “beaten and completely decimated Iran”. 

Also Read | liveIran, US-Israel War News Live Updates

One fighter jet was shot down in Iran, officials said. A US crew member from that plane was rescued, but a second was missing, and a US military search-and-rescue operation was underway. Separately, Iranian state media said a US A-10 attack aircraft crashed in the Persian Gulf after being struck by Iranian defence forces. A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive military situation, said it was not clear if the aircraft crashed or was shot down.

US aircraft down The Iranian state media said to show fragments of a downed US jet in this picture, which was said to be taken in central Iran and released on April 3, 2026. (REUTERS)

Here’s a breakdown of how the US aircraft were downed:

A degraded, but still dangerous, air defence network

Despite early US strikes targeting hundreds of Iranian air-defence assets, Iran has retained enough capability to continue engaging American aircraft, according to data compiled by conflict monitoring organisations, reported Palestine Chronicle.

The key reason lies in Iran’s architecture. Rather than relying on a single, centralised system, Iran operates a layered air defence network designed for survivability and redundancy.

Bavar-373: At the top tier is the Bavar-373, a domestically developed long-range system using phased-array radar and Sayyad-series interceptors capable of engaging targets beyond 200 km.

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Khordad-15: The middle layer includes systems such as Khordad-15, which can track multiple targets simultaneously. These systems are supported by mobile launchers and distributed radar units, making them harder to neutralise through follow-up strikes, Palestine Chronicle reported. It added that mobility and redundancy, including older Soviet-era systems, help maintain defensive density even after heavy strikes.

MANPADS: Low-altitude threat

The most significant vulnerability for US aircraft has emerged from MANPADS (man-portable air defence systems), shoulder-fired missiles that are difficult to detect and neutralise.

A retired US Army colonel told Al Jazeera that while Iran’s primary air defence systems were degraded early in the war, these portable missiles likely remained operational and may have been responsible for downing a US F-15.

These systems typically have a range of 3 to 6 miles and are effective below 15,000 feet, according to The National Interest. They use infrared heat-seeking guidance to lock onto aircraft engines and operate in “fire-and-forget” mode, requiring minimal training. Because they rely on infrared rather than radar, they are harder to preempt or jam.

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The National Interest reported that the missile used in a near-miss against a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet on March 25 was likely a Misagh missile, an Iranian version of the Chinese QW-1 system.

Short-range systems still active

Iran’s short-range systems have also remained operational.

On March 31, Iranian forces shot down two US MQ-9 Reaper drones over Isfahan using the AD-08 Majid short-range air defence system, according to reports.

Analysts also suggested a Raad air defence system may have damaged an F-35, forcing what was described as the aircraft’s first combat-related emergency landing, according to assessments reported by Ukrainian and Chinese analysts.

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⚠ IRAN WAR 2026 — US LOSSES TRACKER · DAY 35+
US Military Losses: The Full Picture
Personnel · Aircraft · Naval · Economic · Last updated: April 4, 2026
☠ Confirmed Deaths
15+
✈ Crewed Aircraft
7
⚓ Sailors Treated
200+
📊 Oil Price/bbl
$100+
▶ Switch view
 
▶ Filter by category
 
Confirmed KIA
Personnel · Combat deaths
 
PERSONNEL
15+
🚨
Sailors Treated
Personnel · USS Ford
 
PERSONNEL
200+
MIA Airman
Personnel · F-15E shootdown
 
PERSONNEL
1
MQ-9 Reapers Lost
Aircraft · 9 shot down · 3 other
 
AIRCRAFT
12
💥
F-15E Shot Down
Aircraft · Western Iran, Apr 3
 
AIRCRAFT
1
Ground Assets Destroyed
Aircraft · AWACS + Tanker
 
AIRCRAFT
2
USS Gerald R. Ford
Naval · Fire · Souda Bay, Greece
 
NAVAL
1 CVN
📈
Hormuz Closure
Economic · ~20% global oil/LNG
 
ECONOMIC
$100+
CAT ASSET / INCIDENT STATUS LOCATION NOTE
15+ Confirmed KIA KILLED Multiple theatres Pentagon accused of undercounting
6 Personnel KILLED Port Shuaiba, Kuwait Drone strike
1 Soldier KILLED Prince Sultan AB, Saudi Arabia Enemy attack
1 Airman MIA MIA SW Iran F-15E shootdown; CSAR underway
🚨 200+ Sailors TREATED USS Gerald R. Ford Smoke inhalation; not in official count
F-15E Strike Eagle SHOT DOWN Western Iran, Apr 3 494th FS; CSAR launched
A-10 Thunderbolt II CRASHED Persian Gulf, Apr 3 Pilot rescued
F-35 (stealth) DAMAGED Central Iran Emergency landing; possible 1st F-35 intercept
12x MQ-9 Reaper LOST Iran / Jordan / Gulf 9 shot down · 1 ground · 2 crashed
E-3G Sentry AWACS DESTROYED Prince Sultan AB Iranian missile/drone strike
KC-135R Stratotanker DESTROYED Prince Sultan AB Iranian missile/drone strike
2x EC-130H DAMAGED Prince Sultan AB Iranian missile/drone strike
USS Gerald R. Ford DAMAGED Souda Bay, Greece Fire; 200+ hospitalised; under repair
📈 Hormuz Closure ONGOING Strait of Hormuz ~20% global oil/LNG; Brent $100+
📈 Shipping / Flights DISRUPTED Middle East / Global Amazon surcharges; major reroutes
Scroll right for full detail · Click headers to sort
Human Cost
15+ KIA · 1 MIA
Pentagon accused of undercounting; 200+ sailors treated for smoke inhalation not in official figures
Air Power Hit
17 aircraft
12 MQ-9 Reapers, 1 F-15E, 1 A-10, 1 F-35 damaged, 1 AWACS and 1 Tanker destroyed or lost in 35 days
Naval Setback
USS Ford offline
America's most capable carrier limped to Souda Bay, Greece for repairs after a fire broke out aboard
📈
Economic Damage
$100+ oil
Hormuz blocks ~20% of global oil/LNG; flights halted; shipping rerouted; Amazon adds fuel surcharges
▶ CSIS Assessment — The Paradox
The US is doing well in traditional military terms — claiming to have sunk over 90% of Iran's navy and reduced Iranian missile attacks by 90% within the first week. But Iran has succeeded in raising the price of the war through Hormuz disruption and attacks on US Gulf allies.
Sources: Wikipedia · The Intercept · Council on Foreign Relations · Global Military · CSIS · Encyclopedia Britannica · Data as of April 4, 2026
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April 3 F-15 shot down

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a video claiming to show the shootdown of a US F-15 near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

The footage reportedly showed a ground-based infrared tracking system following the aircraft as it manoeuvred and deployed flares before going down.

US aircraft Fragments of a downed US jet in this picture said to be taken in central Iran and released on April 3, 2026. (Reuters)

The aircraft was flying at low altitude, a profile often used during close air support and rescue missions. However, this tactic increases exposure to short-range air defences and MANPADS.

According to Defence Security Asia, mountainous terrain in Iranian border provinces such as Khuzestan creates ideal ambush conditions for low-flying aircraft moving along predictable flight corridors.

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Rescue mission turns into ambush

What followed the shootdown further highlights the risks facing US aircraft.

The rescue operation reportedly included HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters and at least one A-10C+ aircraft assigned to rescue combat air patrol duties.

 

During the rescue attempt, one A-10C+ was engaged by a MANPADS and reportedly sustained minor damage to its vertical stabiliser and rudder.

Two search-and-rescue helicopters were also hit, injuring crew members before they safely returned to base, reported the Washington Post.

 

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Why US countermeasures are struggling

US aircraft are being forced into lower altitudes partly due to the depletion of standoff weapon stocks and the need to preserve precision munitions, according to The National Interest.

Low-altitude strikes are cheaper but expose aircraft to portable missiles. A retired lieutenant general and dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies acknowledged the risks, telling Air & Space Forces Magazine: “High-end combat against a capable, integrated air defence system is never risk-free… Air superiority does not mean zero risk.”

(With inputs from AP)

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