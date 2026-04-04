Two US warplanes downed 48 hours after Trump declared near-victory: Inside Iran’s layered air defence

A US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft takes off for a mission supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location. (REUTERS File)

Two US military aircraft went down in separate incidents in what marks a dramatic escalation in the ongoing Iran war, with one crew member rescued and another still missing, according to reports. The developments underline how Iran’s air defence network, though degraded, continues to pose a significant threat to American aircraft operating in the region.

Interestingly, the incidents occurred just two days after President Donald Trump said in a national address that the US has “beaten and completely decimated Iran”.

One fighter jet was shot down in Iran, officials said. A US crew member from that plane was rescued, but a second was missing, and a US military search-and-rescue operation was underway. Separately, Iranian state media said a US A-10 attack aircraft crashed in the Persian Gulf after being struck by Iranian defence forces. A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive military situation, said it was not clear if the aircraft crashed or was shot down.