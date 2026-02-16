‘Trump’s temporary, he’ll be gone in 3 years,’ top Democrats tell Europe at Munich 

Governor of the State of California, Gavin Newsom speaks during a session at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

US politicians from the Democratic Party used the Munich Security Conference to reassure European allies that relations with Washington would endure beyond President Donald Trump’s current term, the BBC reports.

Trump has reshaped US foreign policy and trade ties, leading to concern among European leaders about the future of the transatlantic partnership.

Democrats offer reassurance

Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, told a conference event: “If there’s nothing else I can communicate today, Donald Trump is temporary. He’ll be gone in three years.”

Newsom was one of several Democratic figures seen as possible contenders for the party’s 2028 presidential nomination.

Jeanne Shaheen said the purpose of their presence was to send a clear message. “The reason we’re here is to provide reassurance that we understand how important our European allies are,” she said.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis also urged calm. He said the US and Europe were not in a “civil war” and warned allies not to focus too much on “the rhetoric of American politics”.

Rubio addresses concerns

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was the main American speaker at the summit. His remarks were seen by some attendees as an attempt to steady relations after months of strain.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint news conference. (AP)

Trump has imposed tariffs on several trading partners and has spoken about reshaping the international order. His comments about Greenland and his focus on an “America First” policy have raised questions in Europe about Washington’s long-term direction.

Domestic issues raised

Some Democrats also spoke about concerns at home. Mark Warner warned that proposals linked to elections could affect trust in the democratic process. “I never thought I would say that in 2026 America,” he said.

Trump has defended efforts such as the SAVE Act, which would require national voter identification, saying they are necessary to prevent voter fraud.

Senators Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin also referred to recent scrutiny from the administration. Slotkin said the US was “going through something profound”, adding: “We’ll get through it.”

A broader warning

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez linked economic inequality to the rise of authoritarian governments.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., takes part in the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (Sven Hoppe /dpa via AP)

“It is of the utmost urgency that we get our economic houses in order and deliver material gains for the working class,” she said. “Otherwise, we will fall into a more isolated world governed by authoritarians who also do not deliver to working people.”

She also faced questions about whether the US should defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, and did not give a direct answer.

Europe watching closely

The conference highlighted differences in tone between Trump and some Democratic leaders.

While the Trump has focused on national priorities and changing global arrangements, Democrats in Munich stressed continuity in US support for Europe.

As Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego put it: “Sometimes you have to remind them that this is not all Trump… We’re still here.”