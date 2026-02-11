Trump’s ‘name’ appears in unredacted Epstein files ‘over a million times’

US President Donald Trump’s name appears in the unredacted Epstein files over a million times, said Rep. Jamie Raskin, a top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee who reviewed the notorious documents.

“I mean, there’s tons of redacted stuff,” Raskin told Axios in an interview.

“And [Trump’s] name, I think I put his name, and it appears more than a million times. So it’s all over the place.”

He revealed that the Mar-a-Lago exchange is “just one memo out of 3 million” and that it was “one of the first documents” that he came across.

Raskin later clarified that in the database, he “typed in the words ‘Trump,’ ‘Donald or Don’ and it came up with more than a million results” and he “obviously didn’t have the time to review each one” and he cannot “guarantee that every mention of a Donald is Donald Trump as opposed to some other Donald.”