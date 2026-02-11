Trump’s ‘name’ appears in unredacted Epstein files ‘over a million times’

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 02:33 PM IST
US President Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump’s name appears in the unredacted Epstein files over a million times, said Rep. Jamie Raskin, a top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee who reviewed the notorious documents.

“I mean, there’s tons of redacted stuff,” Raskin told Axios in an interview.

“And [Trump’s] name, I think I put his name, and it appears more than a million times. So it’s all over the place.”

He revealed that the Mar-a-Lago exchange is “just one memo out of 3 million” and that it was “one of the first documents” that he came across.

Raskin later clarified that in the database, he “typed in the words ‘Trump,’ ‘Donald or Don’ and it came up with more than a million results” and he “obviously didn’t have the time to review each one” and he cannot “guarantee that every mention of a Donald is Donald Trump as opposed to some other Donald.”

Also Read | Trump called Ghislaine Maxwell ‘evil’ and urged FBI to focus on her, new 2026 Epstein files reveal

‘Administration has not released 3 million documents,’ says Raskin

The top Democrat said that he was interested in the 3 million documents that were withheld from public release and questioned administration’s claim about the files being duplicative.

“The 3 million documents that the administration has not publicly released “are the ones I’d like to see,” he said. “The administration says that these are duplicative. Well go ahead and release them then! If they’re duplicative, what’s the problem? We’ll be the judge of that.”

The US Justice Department, last month, published a new cache of files related to the late convicted sex offender.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department was releasing over 3 million pages of documents, as well as more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.

The files, posted to the department’s website, include some of the several million pages of records that officials said were withheld from an initial release of documents in December.

They were disclosed under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the law enacted after months of public and political pressure that requires the government to open its files on the late financier and his confidant and onetime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump, who was friends with Epstein in ​the 1990s and early 2000s before they had a falling out years before Epstein’s first conviction, had spent months resisting any release until both Democrats and Republicans in Congress advanced the law over his objections.

Express Global Desk

Feb 11: Latest News
