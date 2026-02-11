Trump’s ‘name’ appears in unredacted Epstein files ‘over a million times’

US President Donald Trump’s name appears in the unredacted Epstein files over a million times, said Rep. Jamie Raskin, a top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee who reviewed the notorious documents.
“I mean, there’s tons of redacted stuff,” Raskin told Axios in an interview.
“And [Trump’s] name, I think I put his name, and it appears more than a million times. So it’s all over the place.”
He revealed that the Mar-a-Lago exchange is “just one memo out of 3 million” and that it was “one of the first documents” that he came across.
Raskin later clarified that in the database, he “typed in the words ‘Trump,’ ‘Donald or Don’ and it came up with more than a million results” and he “obviously didn’t have the time to review each one” and he cannot “guarantee that every mention of a Donald is Donald Trump as opposed to some other Donald.”
‘Administration has not released 3 million documents,’ says Raskin
The top Democrat said that he was interested in the 3 million documents that were withheld from public release and questioned administration’s claim about the files being duplicative.
Story continues below this ad
“The 3 million documents that the administration has not publicly released “are the ones I’d like to see,” he said. “The administration says that these are duplicative. Well go ahead and release them then! If they’re duplicative, what’s the problem? We’ll be the judge of that.”
The US Justice Department, last month, published a new cache of files related to the late convicted sex offender.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department was releasing over 3 million pages of documents, as well as more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.
The files, posted to the department’s website, include some of the several million pages of records that officials said were withheld from an initial release of documents in December.
Story continues below this ad
They were disclosed under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the law enacted after months of public and political pressure that requires the government to open its files on the late financier and his confidant and onetime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Trump, who was friends with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s before they had a falling out years before Epstein’s first conviction, had spent months resisting any release until both Democrats and Republicans in Congress advanced the law over his objections.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More