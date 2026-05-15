‘Under Biden, not me’: Trump agrees with Xi Jinping’s brutal assessment of America’s decline

Trump also touted a military victory and thriving relationship in Venezuela, as well as the "military decimation" of Iran.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 15, 2026 10:25 AM IST First published on: May 15, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
US President Donald TrumpUS President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China. (Photo: AP)

Weighing in on US-China ties, President Donald Trump said his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping’s description of America as a declining nation was “100 per cent correct,” but only in reference to the previous administration.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration.”

Donald Trump
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

He said the US “suffered immeasurably with open borders, high taxes, transgender for everybody, men in women’s sports, Diversity-Equity-Inclusion (DEI), horrible trade deals, rampant crime, and so much more!”.

Trump asserted that the US has seen “an incredible rise” during the first 16 months of his administration and pointed to record stock markets and 401(k)s, military victories, renewed economic strength and what he described as a booming job market.

Trump also touted a military victory and thriving relationship in Venezuela, as well as the “military decimation” of Iran.

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“President Xi was not referring to the incredible rise that the United States has displayed to the world during the 16 spectacular months of the Trump Administration,” he said.”Two years ago, we were, in fact, a Nation in decline.

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On that, I fully agree with President Xi!” Trump said, adding that, “But now, the United States is the hottest Nation anywhere in the world, and hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!”.

Trump also cited trillions of dollars in foreign investment flowing into the US, praised the administration’s rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and claimed that President Xi congratulated him on what he called the administration’s “tremendous successes” in a short period of time. 

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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