Trump in China Day 2: Xi calls visit ‘historic’ as leaders hold talks, attend grand banquet

President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump was accorded an elaborate reception in Beijing as he met Chinese President Xi Jinping for a two-day summit marked by ceremony, symbolism and high-level talks.

Trump arrived in the Chinese capital on Wednesday evening to a red-carpet welcome, greeted by officials and children waving US and Chinese flags. On Thursday, Xi hosted him at the Great Hall of the People with full state honours, including a gun salute and an inspection of troops lined in precise formation.

The two leaders later held bilateral talks, with Xi noting the global significance of the meeting. “The whole world is watching our meeting,” he said, adding that rapid global transformations had made the international situation “fluid and turbulent.”

President Donald Trump poses with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Temple of Heaven on Thursday May 14, 2026, in Beijing (Photo/AP)

Trump struck a more personal tone, describing the meeting as “an honour” and highlighting their rapport. “We’ve gotten along… whenever we had a problem we worked it out very quickly,” he said.

Banquet diplomacy and business presence

A lavish state banquet followed in the evening, where Xi called the visit “historic” and suggested cooperation between the two powers was essential. “The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and ‘Make America Great Again’ can go hand in hand,” he said.

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Trump, praising the reception, said he had received a “magnificent welcome like no other” and invited Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan to visit the White House in September.

The banquet menu reflected a blend of Chinese and international cuisine, featuring dishes such as Beijing roast duck, lobster soup and pan-fried pork buns, along with desserts including tiramisu.

President Donald Trump reviews troops with China’s President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People. (Photo: AP)

The summit has also drawn leading US business figures, underlining the economic stakes. Among those present were Elon Musk, Tim Cook and Jensen Huang, alongside senior US officials.

Symbolism and sensitive issues

Beyond formal talks, Xi hosted Trump at Beijing’s historic Temple of Heaven, a site associated with imperial rituals. Admiring the setting, Trump remarked, “Great place, incredible… China’s beautiful.”

President Trump arrives at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing for a tour with President Xi



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Despite the cordial optics, underlying tensions remain. Reports indicate Xi raised concerns over Taiwan, warning that mishandling the issue could lead to “conflict” between the two nations.

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The summit reflects both cooperation and competition in US-China ties, widely regarded by Beijing as “the most important bilateral relationship in the world,” with implications far beyond the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies)