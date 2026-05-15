Trump in China Day 2: Xi calls visit ‘historic’ as leaders hold talks, attend grand banquet

The two leaders later held bilateral talks, with Xi noting the global significance of the meeting.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 15, 2026 04:55 AM IST First published on: May 15, 2026 at 04:55 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump was accorded an elaborate reception in Beijing as he met Chinese President Xi Jinping for a two-day summit marked by ceremony, symbolism and high-level talks.

Trump arrived in the Chinese capital on Wednesday evening to a red-carpet welcome, greeted by officials and children waving US and Chinese flags. On Thursday, Xi hosted him at the Great Hall of the People with full state honours, including a gun salute and an inspection of troops lined in precise formation.

The two leaders later held bilateral talks, with Xi noting the global significance of the meeting. “The whole world is watching our meeting,” he said, adding that rapid global transformations had made the international situation “fluid and turbulent.”

President Donald Trump poses with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Temple of Heaven on Thursday May 14, 2026, in Beijing
President Donald Trump poses with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Temple of Heaven on Thursday May 14, 2026, in Beijing (Photo/AP)

Trump struck a more personal tone, describing the meeting as “an honour” and highlighting their rapport. “We’ve gotten along… whenever we had a problem we worked it out very quickly,” he said.

Banquet diplomacy and business presence

A lavish state banquet followed in the evening, where Xi called the visit “historic” and suggested cooperation between the two powers was essential. “The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and ‘Make America Great Again’ can go hand in hand,” he said.

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Trump, praising the reception, said he had received a “magnificent welcome like no other” and invited Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan to visit the White House in September.

The banquet menu reflected a blend of Chinese and international cuisine, featuring dishes such as Beijing roast duck, lobster soup and pan-fried pork buns, along with desserts including tiramisu.

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President Donald Trump reviews troops with China’s President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People. (Photo: AP)

The summit has also drawn leading US business figures, underlining the economic stakes. Among those present were Elon Musk, Tim Cook and Jensen Huang, alongside senior US officials.

Symbolism and sensitive issues

Beyond formal talks, Xi hosted Trump at Beijing’s historic Temple of Heaven, a site associated with imperial rituals. Admiring the setting, Trump remarked, “Great place, incredible… China’s beautiful.”

Despite the cordial optics, underlying tensions remain. Reports indicate Xi raised concerns over Taiwan, warning that mishandling the issue could lead to “conflict” between the two nations.

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The summit reflects both cooperation and competition in US-China ties, widely regarded by Beijing as “the most important bilateral relationship in the world,” with implications far beyond the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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